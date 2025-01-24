Conor McGregor confirms Logan Paul fight isn’t happening for one big reason

A fight between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul is no longer moving ahead. The controversial Irish MMA star confirmed talks have now stopped as the UFC isn’t enticed by the idea.

At the tail end of 2024, former UFC champion McGregor shocked the combat sports world by suddenly announcing plans to fight social media influencer-turned WWE star Logan Paul. The two were in “preliminary agreements” for a boxing exhibition in India, a fight reportedly set to net them a whopping $250 million.

Despite publicizing the bout and then confronting the Paul brothers in person to egg them on, McGregor has since confirmed the fight is off.

“The UFC just aren’t into it [sic],” McGregor declared in a January 23 interview with The Schmo.

YouTube: Logan Paul McGregor came face to face with the Paul brothers on inauguration day.

Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul no longer happening

Speaking candidly about the opportunity, McGregor claimed an “offer was there on the table,” but ultimately, talks have fizzled out due to his contractual obligations with the UFC.

“The offer was there on the table, in writing, both athletes – he’s not a fighter – both athletes under the TKO banner, UFC and WWE both rising up, new market in India opening up and booming. It was business savvy and business sense to make the fight happen.”

McGregor then corrected himself, implying it wouldn’t have been a fight per se, but rather a mutually agreed upon sparring session in front of India’s wealthiest family.

Both the UFC and WWE merged under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella in 2023. Thus, McGregor and Paul are technically part of the same business family. However, it’s this corporate overhead that’s allegedly blocking the spar from happening.

“This waiting period that we find ourselves in before I can get back to the octagon, it made perfect sense on the calendar to go ahead,” McGregor said disappointed. “The UFC weren’t into it, I’m not sure the WWE… what their interest was.”

McGregor even suggested Paul could have pressed the situation more, causing a scene to help convince TKO that it was a worthwhile pursuit.

“Logan just kept quiet, he didn’t say nothing [sic]. I said mate, you need to say something, open your f***ing mouth.”

For now, this particular event is off the cards, though McGregor teased he’s entirely open to other opportunities in the influencer realm.

“I am more inclined now for this influencer whatever you call it, it’s astronomical money. Jake, Logan, KSI, I like all of these guys.”

As KSI’s planned opponent just backed out, perhaps there could now be an opening for a fight, boxing exhibition, or “glorified spar” between him and McGregor.

All of this comes as yet another sexual assault accusation has been filed against McGregor.