“Clown” John Fury slammed by ex-world champ after clash with Oleksandr Usyk camp

Tyson Fury’s father, John Fury, has been labeled a “clown” by former world boxing champion Carl Froch for his behavior in the build-up to his son’s undisputed world heavyweight title clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury Sr hit the headlines for the wrong reasons on Monday after he headbutted a member of Usyk’s camp while the two fighters began their media duties ahead of Saturday’s fight.

The row was caught on camera and it showed Fury’s father being held back by security as blood poured down his face from a cut that opened on his forehead following the altercation.

The incident left fellow Brit, Froch, who was a three-time world super-middleweight champion, deeply unimpressed, suggesting he is on the “same level of clownage” as YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul.

“He [John Fury] has overstepped the mark! We’re having a go at John Fury now, though,” Froch told Online Slots.

“He was having a go at me before. He called me out and said he’ll give me a kick up the a*** and give me a slap. And that he would take me in a fight. He literally made a public offer down the phone that he’ll fight me at Wembley stadium.

“I paid him a bit of lip service because I’m not going to sit back and just let somebody trash talk me without giving a response.

“It’s a bit cringey the stuff he says. A lot of it is a bit close to the bone as well. It’s borderline absurd and crude. I think: ‘Come on, John, think about what you’re going to say before you say it.’

Former British world boxing champion Carl Froch (L)

“The fighting man that doesn’t fight has caused trouble, I’m not surprised, he’s been told to pipe down and keep out of the way on the build up to this.

“He’s been told, pipe down, keep your mouth shut, and stay out of the way of the promotion. This is serious business boxing. And he’s a clown sometimes. He’s on Jake Paul’s level with the clownage.”

