Boxing world champ doubles down on “crazy” Jake Paul fight offer

Heavyweight boxing champion ‘Dynamite’ Daniel Dubois has revealed why he messaged Jake Paul with a fight offer in the wake of his win over ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul’s win over Mike Tyson was supposed to be his jumping-off point with boxing for a little while. However, he attracted more attention than ever from both current and former fighters.

The ‘Problem Child’ was quickly hit with a number of fight offers from different fighters. They all had the same reason though, to defend the boxing world and reclaim some pride from Jake beating a legend like Mike.

Article continues after ad

IBF Heavyweight World Champion Daniel Dubois was one of those who stepped up to the plate, sending Jake a fight offer via direct message. Some saw it as a quick bit of marketing from ‘Dynamite’ but now he’s given his reasons for it.

Daniel Dubois explains why he offered Jake Paul fight

“You’ve got to man. He’s taken liberties with Mike. For the boxing community and to make some noise” the 27-year-old told BoxNation.

Article continues after ad

“Easy money, as Floyd says, easy money. That would be a crazy shot, wouldn’t it? Giving a YouTuber a chance to become heavyweight champion of the world.”

Article continues after ad

When quizzed about the prospects of the fight, Dubois added: “Realistically? Nah, but you know, money talks.”

Timestamp of 23:33

As noted, Jake was supposed to put his full focus on MMA after the win over Tyson. However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has teased some big boxing-related announcements in January.

On top of that, his MVP brand have been putting out hit lists of boxers he could very well face in the coming year or so.

Jake has had his fair share of offers for MMA fights too, with PFL – Professional Fighters League – backing him to make some big offers of his own. So far, Nate Diaz has been unwilling to negotiate with him over a fight, so, who knows who else he’ll target.

Article continues after ad