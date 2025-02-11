Boxing legend will fight Jake Paul “for free” but claims YouTuber is scared

A former boxing champion is open to fighting Jake Paul after his plan to take on Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez fell through. However, he is unsure if Jake’s camp would want him to take it.

Over the last few years, Jake Paul has targeted some of the biggest names in the combat sports world. He’s gone after Conor McGregor, Dana White, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, and even Tyson Fury.

The other big target on Jake’s list has been Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has, for the longest time, been convinced that they’d one day square off and meet in the middle of the ring.

That fantasy looked like it was going to become reality when reports surfaced that they’d locked in a fight date for the summer. However, the Mexican superstar scrapped that, signing a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia.

Carl Froch open to Jake Paul fight

With Jake still looking for another opponent, another rival of his – ‘The Cobra’ Carl Froch – is willing to step up. Yet, the former super middleweight world champion revealed that Jake’s team went “quiet” when talks last happened.

“They might come to me now and ask me for a fight instead of me giving them a load of s**t and saying I’m calling him out. But I’ve always said it and I stand by it, I’ll fight Jake Paul for free,” he said on his Froch On Fighting YouTube channel.

“They said ‘OK if you’re doing the fight for free, it’s got to be all the money to charity and all the affiliations, and all the links ups, and anything you make from the fight has got to go to charity.

“I said alright pass me the contract I’ll get it signed and I’ll knock Jake Paul’s teeth down the back of his throat. Guess what? They went quiet. They’ve got no intention of fighting anybody with a pulse.”

‘The Cobra’ has tossed out a few challenges to Jake in the past, even suggesting he’d fight the ‘Problem Child’ with one hand tied behind his back.

He hasn’t fought since 2014 and would have to come up in weight to fight Jake. Yet, it would certainly be an interesting one.