Boxing legend tells Jake Paul he’s ‘pissing people off’ with Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul has been told his fight with Mike Tyson is just being done to ‘piss people off’ and that the legend ‘shouldn’t be in the ring’ by a former boxing champion.

When Jake Paul and Mike Tyson first announced that they’d be fighting, they were roundedly criticized by active boxers, legends, and boxing fans alike. Many critics were quick to point out the massive age gap between them, as well as ‘Iron’ Mike’s potential health issues with stepping back into the ring.

That fight, which was initially scheduled for July 20, was postponed after the 58-year-old suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight. Jake went on to defeat Mike Perry in his place, with the fight against Tyson being rescheduled for November 15.

‘Iron’ Mike is already back in training for that clash, and is going through a three-month fight camp. However, he ‘shouldn’t be in the ring’ according to former boxing champion Carl Froch.

“I think Mike Tyson’s too old to be in the ring. I think that was shown when he got carried off the aeroplane with his bad back,” the Corba told BestAnonymousCasinos following Jake’s win over Perry. “[It’s a pro fight] just to create more f*cking stir. That’s just to piss more people off.”

Froch, who has criticized Jake’s boxing career plenty, said his “only beef” with the ‘Problem Child is that he “can’t really fight.”

He added: “He’s got a massive weight advantage on most of the guys he fights… [his fights are] mismatches. It’s an unfair advantage. He’s that much of a b*tch, he makes it so he’s so much heavier than his opponent.”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer also called out UFC champion Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira after his win over Perry. That has already been shut down by Dana White, as the UFC boss said he doesn’t think about Jake anymore.

