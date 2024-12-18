Boxing legend explains why Conor McGregor should fight Jake Paul instead of Logan

Conor McGregor is being urged to fight Jake Paul instead of his brother Logan with a former boxing world champion claiming the Irishman is missing out on the bigger bout.

The boxing world was stunned on December 17 when Conor McGregor revealed he had agreed to fight WWE superstar Logan Paul in his return to the boxing ring.

“I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed,” he said, adding that he would be returning to the UFC after the boxing match.

Article continues after ad

Now, former boxing champ Amir Khan has weighed in on the upcoming match between Logan and McGregor, explaining that it would make more sense for his brother, Jake, to fight him instead.

Ex-boxing champ warns Conor McGregor would KO “very beatable” Logan Paul

Speaking with The Sports Daily, Amir Khan noted that McGregor would be “fine” in a match against Logan Paul, citing the fight between ‘The Maverick’ and Floyd Mayweather.

Article continues after ad

“f you look at Logan’s Mayweather fight, he went into the ring and beat him, so I’m sure Conor could do the same. I don’t think Logan is as good as Jake. I think Jake’s the better one out of them two,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“Even though he’s a little bit heavier, I still think he’s very, very beatable. Conor McGregor by knockout because Logan is very limited as a boxer. He doesn’t punch as hard as Jake, and his skills are not as good as Jake’s. But It’d be massive,” he added.

However, according to the former WBC International welterweight champ, a match between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor would be the better fight by all accounts.

Article continues after ad

Esther Lin/ Most Valuable Promotions Jake Paul bested Mike Tyson in his most recent match.

Jake Paul vs McGregor would be the “bigger” fight

“I do think if it was with Jake, it’d be much bigger. Because if you look at Logan, he’s had losses, and he’s not really looked that great in fights. Jake is commercially a bigger fight,” Khan explained.

Article continues after ad

“I think what’ll do better is Conor and Jake because they both can speak well, and they both work hard when they are in a press conference. That would be amazing. The amount of sh*t they’d be talking to each other would be massive.”

Article continues after ad

Although Logan has remained mum on the bout, Jake Paul claimed that McGregor had been pushing to get his promotion company, MVP, to negotiate for a fight.

“As we told them privately and I’m now saying it publicly…the only way we’re willing to explore me vs Conor in a pro boxing / MMA fight is if Dana White / UFC are at the table directly or make it clear they are ok with discussions,” Jake alleged. “Conor is washed. Needs the Paul’s. Logan by however he wants.”

Article continues after ad

A potential boxing match between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor has been teased for many years with nothing ever materializing and the Irishman battling a string of injuries that have kept him out of action.

Article continues after ad

2025 seems like it could finally be the year a McGregor vs Paul match goes down, although perhaps not with the brother fans and Amir Khan have wanted.

Jake is coming off a victory against Mike Tyson in a bout that was so big it crashed Netflix for many users. Logan, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since his decision win versus Dillon Danis in 2023, instead focusing on his career in the WWE.