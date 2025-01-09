Boxing legend debunks viral Jake Paul March 8 fight rumors

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has responded to claims that he and Jake Paul are set to fight on March 8 as the rumor mill continues to turn.

After Jake Paul defeated ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson back in November, plenty of boxers – both former and current – stepped up with offers to fight the YouTuber-turned-boxer. That included

‘Dynamite’ Daniel Dubois, Artur Beterbiev, and even Carl Froch – with Dubois floating the idea of a world title fight too.

As it stands, the ‘Problem Child’ has not got another fight signed just yet. However, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from running wild with different claims.

To kick off 2025, rumors have circulated on social media that Jake would fighting former mulit-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr – who, himself, is a former rival of ‘Iron’ Mike.

Roy Jones Jr weighs in on Jake Paul fight rumors

These posts claimed that an eight-round contest would take place on March 8 in Puerto Rico. However, according to Jones Jr, the claims are bogus.

“This post has cost me many of restless nights due to people wondering. LISTEN……… I love what Jake has done for our sport. I also love the time and effort that he’s put forth to develop his craft,” he posted on Instagram.

“Being that I was Mike’s last opponent before the big exhibition that they put on, I do feel like I’d probably be the most noteworthy opponent at this point. HOWEVER………. I have not been contacted about any of these allegations so it is NOT A REALITY at this point in time. For the record- just like in my prime, I’m always JUST A CALL “OUT” away.”

The win over Mike was supposed to be Jake’s “finishing up” point with boxing. However, since then, dropped a 10-man hitlist of potential opponents.

It looks like he won’t be fighting Jones Jr, but who knows what the future holds.