AI predicts Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent and everyone is saying the same thing

AI “predicted” who Jake Paul’s next three boxing opponents will be, and fans seem to agree, hoping its theory comes true.

Jake Paul’s next boxing match has been a topic of discussion ever since he defeated Mike ‘Iron’ Tyson in November 2024. After winning in eight rounds, Jake was given several offers from potential opponents who wanted to see the ‘Problem Child’ knocked out.

From Clarissa Shields to Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois, Artur Beterbiev and more, Jake could have a stacked schedule of fights if he wanted to.

However, the YouTuber-turned-professional-boxer seems to be staying hush about what’s next for him boxing-wise. Though he’s back to training and staying physically active, the details about his next bout are unknown.

Despite this, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) reposted a prediction made by AI, which concluded Jake’s next three boxing opponents. Included, in order of occurrence, are Jake’s big brother Logan Paul, British YouTuber KSI, and reality tv star Tommy Fury.

Jake previously faced Fury for a cruiserweight match in February 2023. The decision ended in Fury’s favor after he threw nearly more than double the punches Jake did (302-157).

The Problem Child hasn’t, however, faced off against KSI, who defeated his brother in 2019 when they competed in a cruiserweight boxing match. Since defeating Logan, KSI and Jake haven’t exactly seen eye-to-eye, leading KSI to extend an offer to step into the ring together.

As for Jake facing his own blood, he and Logan suggested a brother-vs-brother match to Netflix after Tyson wasn’t able to fight on the initial date they’d scheduled. Though it hasn’t happened, MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said, “I do believe you’ll see that fight at some point.”

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson after eight rounds in November 2024.

Fans want to see Jake Paul fight KSI

Fans made their thoughts known after AI predicted who Jake’s next three opponents would be. Many agreed that the YouTuber should finally face off against KSI after years of back-and-forth between the two influencers.

“I think I speak for everyone when I say we only care about Jake vs. KSI,” commented one fan.

“DO THE KSI FIGHT ALREADY,” wrote another.

“Jake vs KSI is the most interesting for me ‘cause it’s real beef,” added a third.

Despite fans’ opinions, Jake’s “dream fight” continues to be against Canelo Alvarez, which could be sooner than many may think.