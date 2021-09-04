How to pre-register for Battlefield Mobile: Google Play, test regions, more

Battlefield Mobile is going to bring the beloved franchise from consoles to the mobile devices, as developers Industrial Toys and DICE Studio get ready for the first regional tests for the game.

The brand is coming out strong in 2021 with the upcoming release of Battlefield 2042 set to bring the franchise to next gen-consoles. But there’s something else brewing for the BF series with the free-to-play title Battlefield Mobile in development.

EA Community Manager Cade Lindell gave a hefty amount of first details for BF Mobile modes, weapons and more, with a look at the first regions that will get access to future play tests.

While the play tests will start in a few regions, Industrial Toys plans to expand its reach as well. So for those lucky players, check below to see how you can pre-register for Battlefield Mobile.

Battlefield Mobile regional play tests

The Battlefield Mobile beta tests are set to begin in Autumn 2021 with the first set of play tests aimed for Indonesia and Philippines for Android devices.

The devs are bound to limit test their servers with bigger play times at a later time, but for now players will get their first chance to get into Battlefield Mobile.

Battlefield Mobile pre-register

Once the game is available in your specific region, you can go to the Battlefield Mobile landing page in the Google Play Store to sign up for the test period.

All you have to do is go to the page, and where it normally says ‘Download’ it should give you an option to pre-register. Then you just wait for the game to go live in your area to start downloading.

It’s going to be a first-come-first-serve structure for the Battlefield Mobile play tests, and pre-registering doesn’t mean you’ll automatically get in.

The Industrial Toys team expects to have broader play tests in the lead up to Battlefield Mobile’s release, so keep an eye out to see if it comes to your region soon.