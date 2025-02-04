New Battlefield looks a lot like BF3 & fans are already hyped

DICE showed off 10 seconds of the next Battlefield game in a new trailer, and fans were overjoyed to see that it’s taking plenty of inspiration from 2011’s Battlefield 3.

It’s been a rocky few years for the Battlefield series since the launch of Battlefield 2042. The long-awaited follow-up to BF5 was met with a negative response from the community and, despite years of positive updates, never truly won back the players that jumped ship.

One of the most common criticisms was that it strayed too far from what the series was known for, swapping the grounded combat for a more futuristic setting. Franchise boss Vince Zampella even admitted that the game had “strayed too far from what Battlefield is” in 2022.

Now, we’ve got our first look at what the next installment in the series will look like, and fans were delighted to see that it looks a lot like Battlefield 3.

Next Battlefield is heavily inspired by Battlefield 3

10 seconds of footage from the untitled follow-up to Battlefield 2042 was shown in a trailer announcing Battlefield Labs on February 3, a place for fans to test the new title before launch. While the short clip of pre-alpha footage didn’t reveal too much, the influences from BF3 were clear to see.

The desert maps look like they’ve been plucked straight out of 2011, while the overall aesthetic is realistic and modern. Plus, there appears to be partial destruction that leaves the skeleton of buildings standing instead of letting players level most of the map.

While it was only a quick glimpse at what the next game would look like, fans were hyped by what they saw and took to Reddit to praise the more classic direction.

“I can smell BF3 all over this. Partial building destruction, soldiers screaming and swearing. Simply beautiful,” said one player.

“Well, that feels like BF3 footage which is at least somewhat promising,” added a second, before another replied: “Even the soldier models looked awesome! They look like some legit military uniforms.”

This section of the trailer even used music from Battlefield 3, which could also be a sign that the devs are putting plenty of that game’s DNA into the upcoming project.

“The fact that they also bracketed this segment with BF3 music…gotta think that if it’s not an outright reboot/remake of that title, this game may be heavily inspired by it,” said another fan.

We’ll likely get more news and gameplay from the next Battlefield later in 2025 once players go hands-on with it, but this first look has got the community feeling optimistic. For more, check out the controversial game mode reportedly making a return and why fans don’t want a battle royale mode.