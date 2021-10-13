 New Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone details revealed: Objectives, gameplay, tornados, & more - Dexerto
New Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone details revealed: Objectives, gameplay, tornados, & more

Published: 13/Oct/2021 23:06

by Connor Knudsen
Details surrounding Battlefield 2042’s new game mode, called Hazard Zone, have been revealed. The mode will feature some interesting gameplay objectives and tornados can reportedly spawn on the map as well. 

The open beta of Battlefield 2042 captivated players with thrilling environmental interactions and exciting gameplay.

The title is set to officially launch on November 19, with loads of hype surrounding it, even catching the eyes of figures like Dr Disrespect.

More information regarding a new game mode that will be featured in Battlefield was released today, and it doesn’t look to disappoint.

Battlefield 2042 already looks like it may be a contender for this year’s most exciting game release.

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone game mode

Members of the media and certain creators were reportedly given details about the new Hazard Zone mode, with some key learnings.

One writer posted series of tweets on October 13, which included bits and pieces about its gameplay, objective, and even some about its lore.

Below are a few of the tweets containing key information about what fans can expect from the mode.

While these provide a great deal of information, little is still known about when the mode will actually ship, or if it will be included when the game fully launched in November.

All we had known up until this point came from data mining, which is always tough to read into too much.

However, more intel is on the way soon, as a teaser trailer for the mode is set to premiere on October 14 on the Battlefield YouTube account.

Between the trailer and the fact that some are already getting sneak peeks at the new mode, fans can be sure to expect more information coming very soon.

Even if delayed, from the looks of it, Hazard Zone will be well worth the wait and looks to be one of the more unique FPS game modes out there.

