New Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone details revealed: Objectives, gameplay, tornados, & more

Details surrounding Battlefield 2042’s new game mode, called Hazard Zone, have been revealed. The mode will feature some interesting gameplay objectives and tornados can reportedly spawn on the map as well.

The open beta of Battlefield 2042 captivated players with thrilling environmental interactions and exciting gameplay.

The title is set to officially launch on November 19, with loads of hype surrounding it, even catching the eyes of figures like Dr Disrespect.

More information regarding a new game mode that will be featured in Battlefield was released today, and it doesn’t look to disappoint.

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone game mode

Members of the media and certain creators were reportedly given details about the new Hazard Zone mode, with some key learnings.

One writer posted series of tweets on October 13, which included bits and pieces about its gameplay, objective, and even some about its lore.

Below are a few of the tweets containing key information about what fans can expect from the mode.

In Hazard Zone, your squad (of 4) cannot have more than 1 of the same specialist. You can be downed, to be revived, but if you’re permanently killed your teammates can bring you back with a Reinforcement Uplink that are scattered around the map.#HazardZone #Battlefield2042 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 13, 2021

Data drives are protected by AI forces, that will protect the drives at all costs. Engaging with these forces is deadly and will depleat your own resources – Not to mention alerting other players to the fight. Oh, and Tornados can also spawn. #HazardZone #Battlefield2042 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 13, 2021

The objective of Hazard Zone is NOT to kill. The objective is to extract as many data drives as possible with two extraction opportunities during each match – With only 1 team being able to extract at each opportunity (so only 2 teams can “win”).#HazardZone #Battlefield2042 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 13, 2021

While these provide a great deal of information, little is still known about when the mode will actually ship, or if it will be included when the game fully launched in November.

All we had known up until this point came from data mining, which is always tough to read into too much.

However, more intel is on the way soon, as a teaser trailer for the mode is set to premiere on October 14 on the Battlefield YouTube account.

Between the trailer and the fact that some are already getting sneak peeks at the new mode, fans can be sure to expect more information coming very soon.

Even if delayed, from the looks of it, Hazard Zone will be well worth the wait and looks to be one of the more unique FPS game modes out there.