How to watch Battlefield 6 reveal: Start date & time, gameplay, trailer - Dexerto

It is finally happening! The long-awaited reveal of Battlefield 6 has now been announced, and this is going to be our very first look at the game and expectations are sky-high for EA.

Battlefield fans have waited a long time for news regarding the sixth installment in the series, Battlefield 6. With the most recent title releasing back in 2018, we are coming on three years since EA has released a new game in the series.

Now, with leaks piling in for Battlefield 6 in recent months; EA have finally announced when they will be showcasing the gameplay of Battlefield 6 for the first time.

This event is highly anticipated by gamers all over the world, and if you are looking to tune into the stream here’s how you can do so!

Battlefield 6 reveal date and start time

The official Battlefield Twitter account has now alerted us that EA intends on revealing the game on June 9th, 2021.

This will be our first chance to see what EA has been cooking up for the legendary series, and below is a breakdown of when the reveal is going to happen worldwide.

7:00 am PST

10:00 am EST

3:00 pm BST

4:00 pm CEST

How to watch the Battlefield 6 reveal

Players will be able to view the festivities on Battlefield’s official YouTube channel, and their Twitch channel.

While EA has not posted an early video previewing the stream for next week, we have gone ahead and embedded their Twitch down below for your convenience.

What to expect

The contents of the gameplay reveal are still unknown as of now, but there are a few aspects we are hoping to see.

An epic Battlefield 6 reveal will hopefully include footage of the maps, weapons, and vehicles that players will be able to use within the game.

Also, it would not surprise us if we see one of the campaign missions within the reveal. This would follow the usual pattern we see for AAA game reveals, and it could encompass all of the features fans are hoping to see.

Since EA is also hosting an EA Play Live in July 2021, we might see some more gameplay of Battlefield 6 at this event.

But, with a separate event dedicated to Battlefield itself coming next week, it does not look likely at the time we will see more gameplay then.