How to sign up for Battlefield Labs playtest

EA announced Battlefield Labs, a new playtest program designed for players to test and provide feedback about a pre-alpha build of the upcoming installment. Here is everything you need to know about signing up.

A new Battlefield game is rumored to launch in 2025. We don’t have an official release date, but EA finally gave fans a look behind the curtain. DICE, Criterion, Motive, and Ripple Effect all collaborated on the game’s development under the Battlefield Studios name.

Battlefield is now under the lead of Vince Zampella, known for his work as an executive producer of several CoD titles and as the CEO of Titanfall 1 and 2.

Ahead of the launch, Battlefield Labs is a new program allowing players to test the game and provide feedback before the final product is shipped out. Let’s jump right into how to sign up.

How to sign up for Battlefield Labs

Players can sign up on the Battlefield Labs website. Before signing up, make sure that your EA Account is updated and linked to your platform account, as you cannot sign up for playtesting without an EA account.

Battlefield Labs will be available on PC via the EA App, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The invite-only program only includes players in Europe and North America for the initial tests.

There is no guarantee that your name will be selected, but the devs revealed that a few thousand lucky players will be invited. If you are selected, you will receive an email from playtesting@ea.com.

Combat, destruction, maps, and modes will all be tested in Battlefield Labs. This includes Conquest and Breakthrough and the iconic Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon class system.

All new features that get rolled out will be available for players to try out in Battlefield Labs. Weapons, vehicles, and gadgets will also be introduced in the testing process.

EA explained that feedback will be crucial in determining what the development team should prioritize, what needs improvement, and the elements you enjoy.