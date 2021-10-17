How to pre-order Battlefield 2042 on Xbox, PlayStation 5 & PC

DICE is getting ready to launch Battlefield 2042 to bring the legendary franchise to the modern era and here’s everything you’ll need to pre-order on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 & PC.

Battlefield 2042 officially launches on November 19 but there are some ways to get into the game a few days earlier depending on which version you pre-order.

Other than that, there aren’t many pre-order bonuses specific to different retailers to hunt down. It’s worth noting that some places offer the collector’s steelbook case that should be on plenty of people’s radar.

There’s still plenty of time to claim yours, so here’s how to pre-order Battlefield 2042 on Xbox, PlayStation, & PC.

Battlefield 2042 pre-order

DICE is offering the same Battlefield 2042 pre-order bonuses across the board from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more.

EA is offering a general slate of incentives to lock down your copy early that includes the Battle Hardened Irish Legendary skin, the Baku ACB-90 Epic Melee Takedown Knife, “Mr. Chompy” Epic Weapon Charm, and the “Landfall” player card background as well as the “Old Guard” tag.

Battlefield 2042 steelbook case – Walmart, Best Buy

As for physical incentives, Walmart and Best Buy offer a unique Battlefield 2042 steelbook case free with the purchase.

Walmart and Best Buy’s editions are different where steelbooks feature the Standard Edition and the Ultimate design, respectively.

Battlefield 2042 early access

Players will be more interested in the early access that come with the Gold and Ultimate editions of the game.

The Battlefield 2042 early access starts on November 12, giving people an extra week of access before its official release date on November 19.

There’s still plenty of time to pre-order Battlefield 2042 to get things like early access and extra content. Be sure to follow along @BravoINTEL to keep on top of all the latest news.