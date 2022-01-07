How to play Battlefield 2042 free this weekend

Battlefield 2042 has been out in the wild for a couple of months now, but not everyone might be willing to take the dive and buy it just yet. Luckily, there are ways you can try it out for no cost at all.

The reception to Battlefield 2042 has been mixed to say the least. Thanks to the lack of content included at launch and the number of bugs and glitches on display, die-hard Battlefield fans have flocked back to Battlefield V while they wait for fixes.

In fact, after receiving a huge number of messages over the holidays, devs have even asked fans to be more patient. On the back of all the controversy, players on the fence about Battlefield may have held off buying 2042 for the time being.

Luckily, if you’re wanting to try before you buy, there are a couple of ways you can hop into Battlefield 2042 for free and take it for a spin.

How to access the Battlefield 2042 free weekend

Sign up to Xbox Live Gold Head over to the Microsoft Store Click the option to download the free version of Battlefield 2042

Unfortunately, you will only have access to this free trial of Battlefield 2042 if you have an Xbox, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. It cannot be accessed on PlayStation or PC exclusive platforms.

If you head over to the Microsoft Store between January 6 and January 9, you will be able to download the free version of the game straight onto your console, as part of the ‘Free Days Play’ program.

Once the free weekend is over, the game file will remain downloaded, but you will not be able to access it without purchasing the full game.

Battlefield 2042 EA Play trial

While the one-off weekends are often platform-specific, EA Play subscribers can jump into a trial of any EA game before they buy it, Battlefield 2042 included.

Again, all you have to do is have a valid EA Play subscription, and head over to the store on your platform of choice. From here you will have access to 10-hours of unrestricted play, which can be used up at your leisure.

Once your timer hits zero you will be locked out of the application unless you choose to make the full purchase. After such a big chunk of gametime, you’ll likely have a good idea of whether or not Battlefield 2042 is for you.

There you have it, that’s how you can play Battlefield 2042 for free. For more on DICE’s FPS shooter, here’s everything we know about if and when the game will hit Xbox Game Pass.