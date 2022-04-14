How to fix error code 2002g in Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 players are having their playtime interrupted by the frustrating error code 2002g bug. Thankfully, there are several workarounds you can try to make Battlefield 2042 work and get you into a game faster.

EA and DICE are still serving up hefty updates to try and ensure that all of Battlefield 2042’s parts are in working order. The petition for refunds and EA’s own disappointment in the state of the game and its sales are all contributing to the desire to improve the game.

Outside of primary gameplay and graphical indifferences, basic server errors can occasionally prevent players from stepping foot in any online matches.

Advertisement

Error code 2002g is a prime example of this and there are some solutions to try if this happens to you.

Contents

What is Battlefield 2042’s error code 2002g?

Quite simply, error code 2002g is a server issue that prevents players from joining matches.

When attempting to enter a match, players will be greeted with the following error message: “Unable to load persistence data. Game will return to start menu. Please check your Internet Connection, make sure the Platform Client is online and try again. Please see ea.com/unable-to-connect for more information.”

Error code 2002g solutions in Battlefield 2042

There is no definitive way to clear up the problem, but there are several methods you can try to alleviate the issue.

Advertisement

Read More: DICE working on another futuristic Battlefield despite BF 2042 troubles

Keep trying each one until you successfully enter a match.

Check the servers & follow help pages

A simple one here, but if you consult with Twitter and the various Battlefield 2042 help pages, they might be able to provide a live update on the state of the online servers. If they are down, then this could naturally be a big reason as to why you’re getting this error message.

Crossplay

The larger pool of players that can fight against each other is obviously hugely significant and offers a greater chance to be paired with players from your region — making for stabler games.

However, the mix of platforms can lead to some crossed wires and could be inadvertently causing problems, so consider turning crossplay off to see if it fixes things.

Advertisement

Restart the game

Sometimes in life, turning something off and then on again just works with little tangible scientific reasoning why. In any event, if you’re getting the error code, give this a whirl and see if it makes a difference to your predicament.

Turn your router on and off

We can almost copy and paste the logic behind this one, but a manual restart of your router might do the trick. Unplug the mains from your router, leave it for a few seconds, reconnect it, and wait for the connection to be re-established.

Read More: Battlefield fans claim mobile version has better destruction than BF 2042

Now, try Battlefield 2042 again and, hopefully, you can hop into the madness.

Boot up the game using Origin

This is tailored more towards PC players, but if you are on the platform, then try accessing Battlefield 2042 using the Origin service. According to various players, using it directly instead of Steam, for example, has allowed them to play the game seamlessly.

Advertisement

Disable Firewall

This is more of a last throw of the dice, a drastic kind of solution that could end up being dangerous to the health of your computer. On the other hand, if none of the above are working for you, it’s worth a shot.

Reports are that your firewall could be blocking the connection from the server to your system, so disabling it, temporarily, might let you know if it’s the problem.

We sincerely hope this guide helped you out and here is a lot more Battlefield 2042 content for you to browse:

How to use Battlefield 2042’s Underbarrel Grenade Launcher attachment | Is Battlefield 2042 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How many people play Battlefield 4? | How many people play Battlefield V? | Battlefield 2042 gets brilliantly roasted by new parody game ‘Clownfield 2042 | How to claim Battlefield 2042 Prime Gaming rewards | When is Battlefield 2042 Season 1? | How many people play Battlefield 2042?