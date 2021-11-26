 How to fix Battlefield 2042 error code 15-7A - Dexerto
Battlefield

How to fix Battlefield 2042 error code 15-7A

Published: 26/Nov/2021 19:05 Updated: 26/Nov/2021 19:08

by Lawrence Scotti
Battlefield 2042

There’s a simple way to fix the Battlefield 2042 error code 15-7A that some players have been encountering.

Battlefield 2042 launched on November 19, and since then, the game has been plagued by a number of bugs and errors.

One of the more annoying bugs to encounter is the error code 15-7A, which has been paining members of the community and not letting them boot up the game.

Luckily, a few options to clear up the error are at your disposal.

Battlefield 2042 is developed by DICE and published by EA.

How to fix error code 15-7A

The error code 15-7A is triggered by a server overload, and chances are the error will clear up by itself. There are a handful of alternative ways to clear up the error if it persists.

Here are some ways to get rid of the error code 15-7A for both console and PC players:

Check internet connection

  1. Check that your PC or console has a functioning internet connection
  2. If not then shut down your modem, wait five minutes, then power it on again

Verify Steam files

  1. Launch Steam.
  2. In your Library tab, right-click on Battlefield 2042
  3. Select “Properties”
  4. Click on the “Local Files” tab
  5. Click on “Verify Integrity of Game Files”
  6. Steam will complete the verification process of game files

Clear your console cache

  1. Shut down your console
  2. Unplug power cable
  3. Wait no less than five minute
  4. Plus console back in, and power on

Follow these steps and you should be able to clear up the error code and get back to playing the game.

