How to fix Battlefield 2042 error code 15-7A

There’s a simple way to fix the Battlefield 2042 error code 15-7A that some players have been encountering.
Battlefield 2042 launched on November 19, and since then, the game has been plagued by a number of bugs and errors.
One of the more annoying bugs to encounter is the error code 15-7A, which has been paining members of the community and not letting them boot up the game.
Luckily, a few options to clear up the error are at your disposal.
How to fix error code 15-7A
The error code 15-7A is triggered by a server overload, and chances are the error will clear up by itself. There are a handful of alternative ways to clear up the error if it persists.
Here are some ways to get rid of the error code 15-7A for both console and PC players:
Check internet connection
- Check that your PC or console has a functioning internet connection
- If not then shut down your modem, wait five minutes, then power it on again
Verify Steam files
- Launch Steam.
- In your Library tab, right-click on Battlefield 2042
- Select “Properties”
- Click on the “Local Files” tab
- Click on “Verify Integrity of Game Files”
- Steam will complete the verification process of game files
Clear your console cache
- Shut down your console
- Unplug power cable
- Wait no less than five minute
- Plus console back in, and power on
Follow these steps and you should be able to clear up the error code and get back to playing the game.