How to claim Battlefield 1 for free with Amazon Prime Gaming rewards

As the hype surrounding Battlefield 6 continues to grow, EA is giving away the two major entries in the franchise for free to Amazon Prime customers. Here’s how you can claim your free games.

The Battlefield 6 rumors and leaks have been flooding in on various forums and social media, which has only served to add to the overall excitement for the upcoming title. Fortunately, Amazon Prime members can add Battlefield 1 and V to their collection at no additional cost.

Whether you’re looking to kill time before the big Battlefield 6 launch or wish to hone your skills before the game’s official release, EA are giving people an easy way to do both.

Partnering with Twitch Prime, the studio is giving away two titles in the span of as many weeks that will get players up-to-speed on the latest innovations in the franchise.

How to claim the Battlefield 1 Prime Gaming reward

The Prime Gaming rewards are constantly updated each month, giving fans the opportunity to update their gaming library with new titles. Prime Gaming’s latest giveaway features Battlefield 1 available now, while Battlefield V will be available on August 2. Here’s how you can claim them:

Sign in to your Amazon account Register for an Amazon Prime subscription if you haven’t already. Head over to the Prime Gaming section. Scroll down to ‘Games with Prime’. Click on Battlefield 1 and hit the ‘Claim’ button to get your download code. Head over to Origin to redeem the Battlefield 4 code.

When does the Battlefield 1 Prime Gaming reward expire?

The Battlefield 1 Prime reward code can be claimed from July 21 until August 2. After that you will no longer be able to claim the game for free.

The Prime Gaming rewards get replaced by new titles each month, so make sure you check the site regularly for all the latest freebies.