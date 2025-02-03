Battlefield report reveals controversial game mode returning in next title

A rumor suggests that Portal is returning for the next Battlefield title, which is equal parts exciting and troubling based on how the first iteration went.

Battlefield 2042 introduced Portal, which allowed players to create their own custom experiences with maps, weapons, vehicles, and gadgets from previous games, such as BF 1942, BF2, and BF3, mixed with elements from 2042.

For example, players could relive iconic maps like Arica Harbor from BC2, Caspian Border from BF3, or even the Battle of the Bulge from 1942. The game mode provided longtime series veterans and new fans alike a taste of the best the series has to offer.

EA built the game mode and promised a healthy dose of post-launch content. However, that didn’t happen, as Portal received no substantial updates after the fact.

Much of that can be attributed to 2042’s overall shortcomings, but the game mode coming back raises questions about whether it will be better this time around.

Portal rumored to be coming back in new Battlefield title

Electronic Arts

EA hosted a special online briefing for content creators early in 2025, and Battlefield YouTuber Flakfire revealed that the developers announced Portal will be in the upcoming title.

“We got surprising confirmation in the briefing that Portal will be making a return with the next Battlefield title, Flakfire said. “This is one of the things that I suspected would be carried over from Battlefield 2042, but I honestly didn’t expect to get confirmation on that so soon.”

Battlefield Labs is a new playtest program designed for players to test and provide feedback about a pre-alpha build of the upcoming installment. Flakfire believes that Portal could be one of the game modes tested.

“We are probably a few months away from the first round of tests on Battlefield Labs,” Flakfire explained. “Previous teases promised playtests early this year, but that is still exciting news.”

Rumors also suggest the new Battlefield game will feature a battle royale mode, but fans are far less accepting of that new addition than they appear to be for Portal.