Battlefield fans urge devs to not include battle royale in new game

In response to rumors about the upcoming Battlefield game having a Battle Royale, fans pushed back against the idea and urged the devs to scrap any plans to include one.

Battlefield Labs is a playtesting program designed for players to try a pre-alpha build of the upcoming series installment and provide feedback about gameplay. In addition to the announcement, DICE, Motice, Ripple Effect, and Criterion confirmed the formation of Battlefield Studios, which is responsible for creating the new game.

DICE is working on multiplayer, Criterion has been primarily tasked with the single-player experience, and Motive is responsible for single-player mission content and multiplayer maps.

As for Ripple Effect, the studio is working on an “all-new kind of experience that is really going to open Battlefield up to a whole group of new players,” and some fear that this refers to a Battle Royale.

Battlefield fans reject potential battle royale

CharlieIntel shared a video of the first pre-alpha gameplay footage revealed by EA.

In February 2024, a Battlefield leak revealed that there will be a free-to-play Battle Royale mode. In 2019, Battlefield took its first crack at creating a Battle Royale with Firestorm for BFV. The 64-player game mode ultimately failed, and the developers cut off support for the mode.

After the first letdown, fans shuttered at the thought of another try.

“Awesome. Just don’t be Warzone. Don’t be Fortnite. Don’t be PUBG. Be Battlefield,” one fan suggested.

“Leave the Battle Royale in the bin where it belongs,” a second user claimed. “It clearly did not work for them in BFV.”

Thankfully, Battlefield Labs allows fans to try out every game mode and provide feedback before the final product gets shipped. Battlefield Studios already confirmed that Conquest and Breakthrough will be two game modes available in the playtest.

In addition, the game is set to feature the iconic Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon class system. It remains to be seen if the devs are committed to trying out a battle royale again, but players are hesitant about the idea.

