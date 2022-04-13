Battlefield 2042 update 4.0 patch notes preview: Voice chat, EOR leaderboard, Specialist changes

Battlefield 2042’s 4.0 update patch notes are shaping up to be the most significant for the game yet. Devs have already outed several major changes that it’s set to bring and we have all the latest details on it.

The game’s poor design choices, cosmetic decisions, and many more problems are all symptomatic of Battlefield 2042’s dwindling player count. EA have already held their hands up and said that Battlefield 2042 hasn’t been all that they had hoped.

DICE are still desperately trying to fix Battlefield 2042’s issues, update it, and turn it into something akin to the game’s early promise. The introduction of a leaderboard in the 3.3 update was an example of how the devs are listening to the fans.

The 4.0 update is incoming and, hopefully, it can undo even more of the damage.

Battlefield 2042 update 4.0 release date & time

Unless something causes the schedule to deviate from the last couple of updates, then we would expect the 4.0 update to go live from 09:00 UTC sometime next week.

It’s expected to be a ginormous update with tons of bug fixes and an array of various other features too.

Battlefield 2042 4.0 update features: VoIP, EOR leaderboard, bug fixes

Thanks to some of DICE’s Community Managers, we already know a few big things to expect ahead of the full 4.0 update patch notes.

End of round leaderboard

Even though Battlefield 2042 now provides an in-game leaderboard for players to observe stats as a match unfolds, there is still no definitive leaderboard at the end of a match. That will be changing with the 4.0 update.

Voice chat

Another strange omission from the game is finally set to land as voice chat will be available for players to communicate from 4.0 onwards without the need of a private party.

Specialist improvements

The concept of the ‘Specialist’ has been a controversial change in Battlefield 2042, but players fond of Rao and Paik will be pleased to know that their Traits will be tweaked.

Improved Ribbons and XP

Ribbons are apparently going to be easier to earn, as well as support actions such as healing and general team play being rewarded with more XP.

Bug fixes and QOL improvements

Almost a given with every new update, but 4.0 is expected to drop an absolute ton of fixes to make the gameplay smoother and bug-free e.g improved vehicle handling and functionality.

Battlefield 2042 update 4.0 patch notes

The complete patch notes are expected to be revealed during the week of April 18, 2022, and when they are fully announced by EA and DICE, we’ll be quick to update this page and let you know!