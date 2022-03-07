Battlefield 2042 update 3.3 patch notes: Scoreboard added & more bug fixes

It’s been a while since the last major Battlefield 2042 update, but the 3.3 patch notes have been dropped by EA, with the standout feature being the addition of the long-awaited scoreboard.

Between the highly publicized petition and countless reports of refunds, the perception of Battlefield 2042 hasn’t been wholly positive. A few months on from its release, very little has changed in terms of attitudes towards the game.

EA have already tried making amends with the Battlefield 2042 3.1 and 3.2 updates. Now, the 3.3 update is here to try and further iron out bugs, glitches, and a variety of other lingering issues in the game.

Battlefield 2042 update 3.3 release date & time

Battlefield 2042’s 3.3 update will be available on March 8, 2022, and players can expect to install this from 09:00 UTC.

The whole of the 3.3 update is expected to be included on launch as EA tries to improve Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 features: Scoreboard & fixes

The main feature for Battlefield 2042 players to be excited about is the inclusion of a live, accessible scoreboard. Seen as a strange omission at the game’s launch, it’s been frustrating for players who have been unable to properly track the ongoing stats in a game.

But that is now a thing of the past, and so should be the case for a few other bugs too.

Included in the patch notes are details about general fixes for the game’s UI, gameplay, and other improvements. Not only that, but players that paid for certain Battlefield 2042 bundles will also be getting some of the promised content.

Battlefield 2042 update 3.3 patch notes

Scoreboard

Back in January we revealed our plans for a Scoreboard UI refresh based on community input. Through your feedback, it was clear that more work and time was required to ensure that the first iteration of the refreshed Scoreboard lined up with your expectations. We’ve since collected and listened to your feedback and are now ready to deploy this refresh alongside this update.

Match Overview has been improved and placed on the left of the screen; this still retains information about the match, objective progression and ticket counters as well as personal stats such as Kills, Assists and Deaths, alongside your current in-game ping.

The Scoreboard now features a team vs team split look for certain team-based modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush and Team Deathmatch, alongside the inclusion of the deaths stat to the Scoreboard.

While these changes were two of your most-requested missing pieces, this is the first version of the Scoreboard, and further improvements will be made to this in subsequent updates, based upon your continued feedback such as the Scoreboard being available during the End of Round screens.

The Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle

All Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, Year 1 Pass, Year 1 Pass and Ultimate Pack upgrade owners*, and EA Play Pro subscribers* can now enjoy the Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle* as a thank you for your loyalty from the entire Battlefield team.

The bundle contains the following items:

Zero Resistance Skin for Mackay

Grasshopper Weapon Skin for the K30

Rapid Hammer Weapon Skin for the M44

Iron Chariot Vehicle Skin for the M5C Bolte

Rib Tickler Melee Weapon Skin

Resolute Player Card Background

The Steadfast Player Card Icon

Players eligible for the Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle can find all included items via the Collection and Playercard screens upon login in once Update #3.3 is live.

General

Fixed a game crash that could occur on Origin or Xbox One when signing in/out while using an Xbox One controller

Setting “Chat” Key Bindings no longer requires a game restart to take effect

Adjusted Aim Assist on console to ensure that the system is in effect when analogue sticks are at 100% of their range. Previously it was only active at ranges below 100%

Fixed a bug where takedowns would not result in a kill on Xbox One and PlayStation®4

Established new location for our EU Data Centre as Frankfurt

Modes