Battlefield 2042 ‘unable to load persistence data’ error: How to fix

One of the most common bugs and errors that Battlefield 2042 players get is the ‘Unable to load persistence data’ error. Our quick guide will run you through what it is and how to fix it in EA’s newest war shooter.

Battlefield 2042’s launch hasn’t been the smoothest in the franchise’s history with players frustrated at a large number of bugs and errors. The 15-7A error code and ‘sky swimming’ are just some of the unusual happenings in EA and DICE’s latest shooter.

However, another rather troublesome error message regularly kicks players out of games and returns them to the menu. ‘Unable to load persistence data’ frequently pops up for players trying to enjoy some destructible madness.

Advertisement

So we’ve put together a quick and easy guide to run through what we know about it – including all we know about how to fix it.

Contents

Battlefield 2042’s ‘unable to load persistence data’ and how to fix it

The ‘unable to load persistence data’ error has been identified as a problem on EA’s end, meaning players can’t actually fix it. Resetting your router, turning your console on and off and all the usual methods of overcoming bugs like this will not be effective sadly.

Read More: YouTuber JackFrags reveals trick to get flying tanks in Battlefield 2042

EA’s Battlefield Direct Communication Twitter page is doing its best to keep players updated with the error.

“We’re aware that many of you are receiving an error message while attempting to load into a Server, and then being returned to the Main Menu Unable to Load Persistence Data is a connection issue on our side We’re on it, for now, you can hit Retry and attempt to join a server.”

Advertisement

We're aware that many of you are receiving an error message while attempting to load into a Server, and then being returned to the Main Menu ⚠ Unable to Load Persistence Data is a connection issue on our side We're on it, for now you can hit Retry and attempt to join a server pic.twitter.com/bDDN3DaIME — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) November 12, 2021

What is Battlefield 2042’s ‘unable to load persistence data’ error message?

Quite simply, it’s a problem with EA, their servers, and connectivity issues. It’s affecting the games of many, with lots of players now cautious about committing to a game in case it happens again.

Read More: Battlefield 2042 players have found ridiculous way to launch themselves across the map

Here is the message in full.

“Unable to load persistence data. Game will return to start menu. Please check your internet connection, make sure the Platform Client is online and try again. Please see ea.com/unable-to-connect for more information.”

As we already know, the solution offered doesn’t accomplish much, but EA has assured players that they are working on it.

Throughout the day we've performed focused backend maintenance, targeted at reducing the number of times you see 'Error: Persistence Data (2002G)' ⏱ These changes are active now, and are being actively monitored We're seeing significantly reduced errors, and will keep on it 👍 https://t.co/mbeo8VlXvU pic.twitter.com/f7AIXPpRiJ — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) November 13, 2021

We’ll be sure to update this article if EA manages to implement an effective fix for the error message.

Advertisement

For some more Battlefield 2042 guides and content, check these out below:

How to earn skins for specialists and weapons | All Battlefield 2042 vehicles | Dynamic events & maps | What is the level cap & how to level up faster