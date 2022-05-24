Battlefield 2042 is ending support for one of its biggest modes just months after launch

Battlefield 2042 devs have announced they are abandoning all future development for their take on a battle royale mode, called Hazard Zone.

Dice’s Battlefield 2042 has, for better or worse, gone down in history as one of the most disappointing game launches ever.

Devs are still working on the title, though, and on May 24 the team behind Battlefield 2042 came out with a video update on changes coming to to the game.

In addition to updates fixes, and new features, it was also announced that Dice will be “winding down” future development for Hazard Zone — 2042’s take on a battle royale.

Dice ends support for Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone

In the May Development update, devs said while hopes were high for Hazard Zone initially, it hadn’t “found the right home” in Battlefield 2042.

“We haven’t gained the traction we wanted with this mode ” Lars Gustavsson, Creative Director at Dice explained. “You can still find it in the mode selection screen, but for the maps that are coming in the seasons, we won’t put it as a focus.”

In a release along with the video, Dice said dropping Hazard Zone support would allow devs to focus on features and modes that are more popular with players.

“We’ll benefit greatly from from letting our focus and energy stay on the modes we see you engaging most with,” Dice said in the release. “Beyond addressing critical errors and odd behaviors that may appear in the future, we’re no longer actively developing new experiences or content for the mode.”

Despite being a massive disappointment for Battlefield fans, this update shows devs aren’t giving up on 2042, addressing many of the issues players have had with the title.

Whether it will entice players to return to the game, or if it’s too little, too late, remains to be seen, no matter what changes end up being made.