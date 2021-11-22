Battlefield 2042: How to earn skins for specialists and weapons

Battlefield 2042 boasts cinematic quality action, but looking part is just as important emerging victorious. Whether you’re looking to kit out your specialist or your weapons, here is how you can earn cosmetics in EA DICE’s latest shooter.

EA DICE has packed Battlefield 2042 with tons of action to get stuck into, be it the tense Hazard Mode or the creative Portal Mode. There is something for everyone in this futuristic entry, especially when it comes to choosing a specialist or the best weapon for the job.

However, while dominating the scoreboard is impressive, you can take it to the next level with some seriously slick skins available in the game.

Here’s how to earn cosmetics for your specialists and weapons in Battlefield 2042.

How to earn cosmetics in Battlefield 2042

Just like leveling up within Battlefield 2042, the easiest to unlock cosmetics for your specialists and weapons – is by playing the game continuously. It may sound like an obvious task, but as the grind for XP isn’t as kind as other shooters, time is everything when it comes to progression.

Every weapon in the game has a set of challenges to complete, which will unlock new attachments, as well as stylish makeovers. Cosmetics are split into the following rarities:

Common (Grey)

Rare (Blue)

Epic (Purple)

Legendary (Gold)

Rare and epic cosmetics will allow basic forms of customization, while Legendary cosmetics are locked into their appearance. Specialist cosmetics revolve around head-gear and body slots, with plenty of options when it comes to looking fresh or tactically ready. Weapon cosmetics are designed slightly differently, as you’ll need to unlock various charms too. Don’t worry about the look of each attachment either, as your selected skin will be applied over your weapon fully.

Mastering your weapons

If earning some of the base cosmetics isn’t enough for you, then completing your weapon’s Mastery challenges is the next step. Mastery challenges also apply to vehicles and specialists too. Mastery badges remain exclusive to every piece of weaponry with the game.

Not only can gain a nice XP boost from earning them, but they’ll also indicate to other players just how dedicated you are to grinding specific weapons. As you begin to take your Mastery level higher, the color will change to reflect your progress.

Climbing to new Mastery levels, in turn, unlocks new cosmetics too, for the weapon you’ve spent time grinding for. Put your badges up on your player card to ensure the enemy knows what kind of threat you are.

That’s all you need to know about earning cosmetics for specialists and weapons in Battlefield 2042. Be sure to check back in with us as new content drops into the game.