EA shoots down claims it’s abandoning Battlefield 2042

Electronic Arts recently issued a statement regarding claims that DICE has abandoned its Battlefield 2042 development efforts.

Beset by a variety of issues since hitting store shelves late last year, Battlefield 2042 has finally received its long-delayed Season 1 content.

The Battle Pass features up to 100 tiers for players to advance through, all in an effort to unlock new cosmetics, Specialists, and vehicles.

Despite the fresh content release, many can’t help but wonder how long EA and DICE plan on supporting the beleaguered game, especially since Battlefield 2042’s player count has continuously dwindled throughout the year.

EA’s committed to Battlefield 2042 development

In an episode of Giant Bomb’s premium Grubb Snax show, Venture Beat journalist Jeff Grubb alleged that Battlefield 2042 development had entered “abandon ship” mode.

Supposedly, only a “skeleton crew” remains on board to ensure DICE maintains its promise of additional seasons and content updates. Other “core” staff members, Grubb claimed, have begun pre-production on the next Battlefield entry.

EA reached out to Jeff Grubb not too long after his statements made the rounds, telling the journalist in part: “There is a significant team across studios focused on evolving and improving the Battlefield 2042 experience for our players, and at the heart of that is our team at DICE.”

The company insists it remains invested in Battlefield 2042’s future and will continue to improve the experience in accordance with player feedback.

In a follow-up tweet, Grubb noted that upon hearing two versions of a story, onlookers should find “the space where both things are true.”

Only time will tell whether or not EA’s commitment to the ongoing development of Battlefield 2042 will last long-term.

For now, though, players can only hope the shooter’s lingering troubles, such as the server issues that arrived alongside Season 1, receive a permanent fix in the near future.