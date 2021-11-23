Battlefield 2042: All Specialist skin challenges

Battlefield 2042 has changed the franchise forever by removing classes and replacing them with specialists. Here’s how to complete every skin challenge for all 10 specialists.

EA DICE has dropped players into their latest addition to the Battlefield franchise, with 10 new specialists to experiment with. With unique traits offering Assault, Recon, and Support roles in your squad – there is a Specialist for every playstyle in the game. It isn’t just learning their traits, either, as each Specialist has their own set of challenges to complete, in return for exclusive skins and XP bonuses.

We’ve put together every specialist challenge you can complete within Battlefield 2042 for all of the ten specialists so far – and we’ll add to the list as we get more post-launch additions to the roster.

Contents:

Sundance Specialist challenges

Emma “Sundance” Rossier is an Assault Specialist, that offers great mobility with their Wingsuit and agile nature. Complemented by versatile Smart Explosives, Sundance is easily one of the best Specialists to choose from. If you’re eager to grind for Sundance’s cosmetics, here is what you’ll need to do:

Hexmesh Triweave – 30 kills and or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives

– 30 kills and or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives Navalized – Reach level 43

– Reach level 43 Mamba – Unlocked from the start

– Unlocked from the start Night Operations – Five kills and or assists as Sundance

– Five kills and or assists as Sundance High Velocity – Reach level 94

– Reach level 94 Stormwalker – 120 kills and or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives

– 120 kills and or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives Tier 1 – 1,200 kills and or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives

– 1,200 kills and or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives Stormbreaker – Unlocked from the start (Gold & Ultimate Edition)

– Unlocked from the start (Gold & Ultimate Edition) Baku ACB-90 (Takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)

(Takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus) Rib Opener (Takedown) – Unlocked from the start

(Takedown) – Unlocked from the start Tactical Fodder (Takedown) – Reach Level 63

(Takedown) – Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (Takedown) – Reach Level 99

Casper Specialist challenges

Sporting a tactical Ghillie suit, Wikus “Casper” Van Daele is a Recon Specialist. Equipped with a useful drone to survey the landscape, and EMP darts, this Specialist is great for approaching your foes from the shadows. To unlock all of Casper’s skins, prepare to complete the following:

Hexmesh Triweave – 200 enemies disrupted, spotted, and spot assists with Casper’s OV-P recon drone

– 200 enemies disrupted, spotted, and spot assists with Casper’s OV-P recon drone Navalized – Reach level 39

– Reach level 39 Mamba – Unlocked from the start

– Unlocked from the start Night Operations – Five kills and or assists as Casper

– Five kills and or assists as Casper Jungle Ready – 800 enemies disrupted, spotted, and spot assists with Casper’s OV-P recon drone

– 800 enemies disrupted, spotted, and spot assists with Casper’s OV-P recon drone Tier 1 – 8,000 enemies disrupted, spotted, and spot assists with Casper’s OV-P recon drone

– 8,000 enemies disrupted, spotted, and spot assists with Casper’s OV-P recon drone Shadow Stalker – Unlocked from the start (Ultimate Edition)

– Unlocked from the start (Ultimate Edition) Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus) Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63

(takedown) – Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99

Irish Specialist challenges

Appearing originally in Battlefield 4, Kimble “Irish” Graves is back to stake his claim. Classified as an Engineer Specialist, Irish brings a Deployable Cover System and the APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel, which blocks explosives before they can get into your vicinity.

Hexmesh Triweave – 80 projectiles destroyed with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel

– 80 projectiles destroyed with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel Navalized – Reach level 31

– Reach level 31 Mamba – Unlocked from the start

– Unlocked from the start Night Operations – Five kills and or assists as Irish

– Five kills and or assists as Irish Mr Graves – 320 projectiles destroyed with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel

– 320 projectiles destroyed with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel Tier 1 – 3,200 projectiles destroyed with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel

– 3,200 projectiles destroyed with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel Battle Hardened – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)

– Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus) Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus) Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63

(takedown) – Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99

Falck Specialist challenges

Maria Falck is a Support Specialist, that fulfills the classic Battlefield role of a medic within your squad. Carrying her exclusive Syrette Pistol, this useful gadget can revive allies from afar. Reviving your team at close range also provides a huge health boost.

Hexmesh Triweave – 60 teammates healed with the S21 Syrette Pistol and/or revived as Falck

– 60 teammates healed with the S21 Syrette Pistol and/or revived as Falck Navalized – Reach Level 35

– Reach Level 35 Mamba – Unlocked from the start

– Unlocked from the start Night Operations – five kills and or assists as Falck

– five kills and or assists as Falck Offizier – 240 teammates healed with the S21 Syrette Pistol and/or revived as Falck

– 240 teammates healed with the S21 Syrette Pistol and/or revived as Falck Tier 1 – 2,400 teammates healed with the S21 Syrette Pistol and/or revived as Falck

– 2,400 teammates healed with the S21 Syrette Pistol and/or revived as Falck War Surgeon – Reach Level 28

– Reach Level 28 Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus) Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63

(takedown) – Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99

Angel Specialist challenges

Constantin ‘Angel’ Anghel is your alternative to Maria Falck, once again filling the role of Support Specialist. Angel’s revives are far quicker than Falck’s, while offering an armor replenishment too. However, his best trait comes in the form of the Loadout Crate Speciality, which will drop ammo, armor, and even new weapons on the map.

Hexmesh Triweave – 100 teammates resupplied and/or revived as Angel

– 100 teammates resupplied and/or revived as Angel Navalized – Reach Level 49

– Reach Level 49 Mamba – Already unlocked

– Already unlocked Night Operations – Five kills and or assists as Angel

– Five kills and or assists as Angel Vulturii – 400 teammates resupplied and or revived as Angel

– 400 teammates resupplied and or revived as Angel Tier 1 – 4,000 teammates resupplied and or revived as Angel

– 4,000 teammates resupplied and or revived as Angel Snow Burn – Unlocked from the start (Gold and Ultimate Edition)

– Unlocked from the start (Gold and Ultimate Edition) LRIP – Reach Level 72

– Reach Level 72 Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus) Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus) Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63

(takedown) – Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99

Ji-Soo Paik Specialist challenges

If you’re a player that prefers to push your enemies with aggression, then look no further than Ji-Soo Paik. Blessed with a fantastic UAV-like gadget, Paik can use her Threat Perception trait and EMG X-Scanner Speciality to keep track of opponents attempting to overthrow the objective.

Hexmesh Triweave – 50 assists and or enemies spotted with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner

– 50 assists and or enemies spotted with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner Navalized – Reach Level 52

– Reach Level 52 Mamba – Unlocked from the start

– Unlocked from the start Night Operations – Five kills and or assists as Paik

– Five kills and or assists as Paik ROK/SOF – 200 assists and or enemies spotted with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner

– 200 assists and or enemies spotted with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner Blast Resistant – Reach Level 97

– Reach Level 97 Tier 1 – 2,000 assists and or enemies spotted with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner

– 2,000 assists and or enemies spotted with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner BF2042 Dev – Unknown

– Unknown Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus) Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63

(takedown) – Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99

(takedown) – Reach Level 99 Fatal Friend (takedown) – unknown

(takedown) – unknown Frostbitaren (takedown) – unknown

Boris Specialist challenges

Engineers rejoice as Pyotr ‘Boris’ Guskovsky is your new go-to Specialist. Able to deploy an immensely lethal SG-36 Sentry Gun, Boris can hold down objectives with ease while your squad picks off any stragglers in the distance. Combine his Sentry Operator trait with his incredible gadget and you’ll be an unstoppable foe no matter what the situation.

Hexmesh Triweave – 1,500 damage inflicted with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun

– 1,500 damage inflicted with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun Navalized – Reach Level 46

– Reach Level 46 Mamba – Unlocked from the start

– Unlocked from the start Night Operations – five kills and or assists as Boris

– five kills and or assists as Boris Little Green Man – 6,000 damage inflicted with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun

– 6,000 damage inflicted with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun Tier 1 – 60,000 damage inflicted with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun

– 60,000 damage inflicted with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun Serebro Centurion – Reach Level 77

– Reach Level 77 Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus) Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63

(takedown) – Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99

Navin Rao specialist challenges

Ji-Soo Paik isn’t the only Recon Specialist in Battlefield 2042, as Navin Rao offers players the chance to hack vehicles, players, and objects. With his Cyber Warfare Suite attached to his wrist, Rao is a sure-fire way to disable annoying pilots and Hovercrafts that dominate capture points. Use his Trojan Network Trait to reveal nearby enemies too, after killing a target within your area.

Hexmesh Triweave – 100 spot assists and or enemies spotted as Rao

– 100 spot assists and or enemies spotted as Rao Navalized – Reach Level 58

– Reach Level 58 Mamba – Unlocked from the start

– Unlocked from the start Night Operations – Five kills and or assists as Rao

– Five kills and or assists as Rao Balidan – 400 spot assists and or enemies spotted as Rao

– 400 spot assists and or enemies spotted as Rao Tier 1 – 4,000 spot assists and or enemies spotted as Rao

– 4,000 spot assists and or enemies spotted as Rao Dust Devil – Unlocked from the start (Gold and Ultimate Edition)

– Unlocked from the start (Gold and Ultimate Edition) Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus) Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63

(takedown) – Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99

Dozer Specialist challenges

Santiago ‘Dozer’ Espinoza is an imposing threat among the 10 Specialists. With a muscular stature and intimidating appearance, Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield allows players to tank damage as they make their way into hot zones. Bullets will be flying as Dozer pushes forward, which is made easier by his Blast Resistant trait, making any potential damage significantly reduced.

Hexmesh Triweave – 20 kills and or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield

– 20 kills and or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield Navalized – Reach Level 23

– Reach Level 23 Mamba – Unlocked from the start

– Unlocked from the start Night Operations – five kills and or assists as Dozer

– five kills and or assists as Dozer Tip of the Spear – 80 kills and or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield

– 80 kills and or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield Blast Resistant – Reach Level 85

– Reach Level 85 Tier 1 – 800 kills and/or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield

– 800 kills and/or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus) Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63

(takedown) – Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99

MacKay Specialist challenges

Webster MacKay quickly became a fan-favorite after the Battlefield 2042 beta, thanks to his brilliant Grapple Hook gadget. Providing a quick way to escape threats and traverse high obstacles, MacKay is also an incredibly quick Specialist when it comes to on-foot movement.

Hexmesh Triweave – 30 kills from a height advantage as Mackay

– 30 kills from a height advantage as Mackay Navalized – Reach Level 55

– Reach Level 55 Mamba – Unlocked from the start

– Unlocked from the start Night Operations – five kills and or assists as Mackay

– five kills and or assists as Mackay JTF Vet – 120 kills from a height advantage as Mackay

– 120 kills from a height advantage as Mackay Tier 1 – 1,200 kills from a height advantage as Mackay

– 1,200 kills from a height advantage as Mackay BF2042 Dev – unknown

– unknown Apologist – unknown

– unknown Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)

(takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus) Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63

(takedown) – Reach Level 63 Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99

(takedown) – Reach Level 99 Fatal Friend (takedown) – unknown

(takedown) – unknown Frostbitaren (takedown) – unknown

Those are all of the specialist skin challenges within Battlefield 2042. You’ll no doubt be busy for the months to come, but in the meantime, be sure to check back in with us as more content arrives into the game.

