Battlefield 2042: All Specialist skin challenges

Battlefield 2042 has changed the franchise forever by removing classes and replacing them with specialists. Here’s how to complete every skin challenge for all 10 specialists.
EA DICE has dropped players into their latest addition to the Battlefield franchise, with 10 new specialists to experiment with. With unique traits offering Assault, Recon, and Support roles in your squad – there is a Specialist for every playstyle in the game. It isn’t just learning their traits, either, as each Specialist has their own set of challenges to complete, in return for exclusive skins and XP bonuses.
We’ve put together every specialist challenge you can complete within Battlefield 2042 for all of the ten specialists so far – and we’ll add to the list as we get more post-launch additions to the roster.
Contents:
- Sundance Specialist challenges
- Casper Specialist challenges
- Irish Specialist challenges
- Falck Specialist challenges
- Angel Specialist challenges
- Ji-Soo Paik Specialist challenges
- Boris Specialist challenges
- Navin Rao specialist challenges
- Dozer Specialist challenges
- MacKay Specialist challenges
Sundance Specialist challenges
Emma “Sundance” Rossier is an Assault Specialist, that offers great mobility with their Wingsuit and agile nature. Complemented by versatile Smart Explosives, Sundance is easily one of the best Specialists to choose from. If you’re eager to grind for Sundance’s cosmetics, here is what you’ll need to do:
- Hexmesh Triweave – 30 kills and or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives
- Navalized – Reach level 43
- Mamba – Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations – Five kills and or assists as Sundance
- High Velocity – Reach level 94
- Stormwalker – 120 kills and or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives
- Tier 1 – 1,200 kills and or assists with Sundance’s Smart Explosives
- Stormbreaker – Unlocked from the start (Gold & Ultimate Edition)
- Baku ACB-90 (Takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)
- Rib Opener (Takedown) – Unlocked from the start
- Tactical Fodder (Takedown) – Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (Takedown) – Reach Level 99
Casper Specialist challenges
Sporting a tactical Ghillie suit, Wikus “Casper” Van Daele is a Recon Specialist. Equipped with a useful drone to survey the landscape, and EMP darts, this Specialist is great for approaching your foes from the shadows. To unlock all of Casper’s skins, prepare to complete the following:
- Hexmesh Triweave – 200 enemies disrupted, spotted, and spot assists with Casper’s OV-P recon drone
- Navalized – Reach level 39
- Mamba – Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations – Five kills and or assists as Casper
- Jungle Ready – 800 enemies disrupted, spotted, and spot assists with Casper’s OV-P recon drone
- Tier 1 – 8,000 enemies disrupted, spotted, and spot assists with Casper’s OV-P recon drone
- Shadow Stalker – Unlocked from the start (Ultimate Edition)
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)
- Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start
- Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99
Irish Specialist challenges
Appearing originally in Battlefield 4, Kimble “Irish” Graves is back to stake his claim. Classified as an Engineer Specialist, Irish brings a Deployable Cover System and the APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel, which blocks explosives before they can get into your vicinity.
- Hexmesh Triweave – 80 projectiles destroyed with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel
- Navalized – Reach level 31
- Mamba – Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations – Five kills and or assists as Irish
- Mr Graves – 320 projectiles destroyed with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel
- Tier 1 – 3,200 projectiles destroyed with Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel
- Battle Hardened – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)
- Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start
- Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99
Falck Specialist challenges
Maria Falck is a Support Specialist, that fulfills the classic Battlefield role of a medic within your squad. Carrying her exclusive Syrette Pistol, this useful gadget can revive allies from afar. Reviving your team at close range also provides a huge health boost.
- Hexmesh Triweave – 60 teammates healed with the S21 Syrette Pistol and/or revived as Falck
- Navalized – Reach Level 35
- Mamba – Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations – five kills and or assists as Falck
- Offizier – 240 teammates healed with the S21 Syrette Pistol and/or revived as Falck
- Tier 1 – 2,400 teammates healed with the S21 Syrette Pistol and/or revived as Falck
- War Surgeon – Reach Level 28
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)
- Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start
- Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99
Angel Specialist challenges
Constantin ‘Angel’ Anghel is your alternative to Maria Falck, once again filling the role of Support Specialist. Angel’s revives are far quicker than Falck’s, while offering an armor replenishment too. However, his best trait comes in the form of the Loadout Crate Speciality, which will drop ammo, armor, and even new weapons on the map.
- Hexmesh Triweave – 100 teammates resupplied and/or revived as Angel
- Navalized – Reach Level 49
- Mamba – Already unlocked
- Night Operations – Five kills and or assists as Angel
- Vulturii– 400 teammates resupplied and or revived as Angel
- Tier 1 – 4,000 teammates resupplied and or revived as Angel
- Snow Burn – Unlocked from the start (Gold and Ultimate Edition)
- LRIP – Reach Level 72
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)
- Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)
- Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99
Ji-Soo Paik Specialist challenges
If you’re a player that prefers to push your enemies with aggression, then look no further than Ji-Soo Paik. Blessed with a fantastic UAV-like gadget, Paik can use her Threat Perception trait and EMG X-Scanner Speciality to keep track of opponents attempting to overthrow the objective.
- Hexmesh Triweave – 50 assists and or enemies spotted with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner
- Navalized – Reach Level 52
- Mamba – Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations – Five kills and or assists as Paik
- ROK/SOF – 200 assists and or enemies spotted with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner
- Blast Resistant – Reach Level 97
- Tier 1 – 2,000 assists and or enemies spotted with Paik’s EMG-X Scanner
- BF2042 Dev – Unknown
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)
- Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start
- Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99
- Fatal Friend (takedown) – unknown
- Frostbitaren (takedown) – unknown
Boris Specialist challenges
Engineers rejoice as Pyotr ‘Boris’ Guskovsky is your new go-to Specialist. Able to deploy an immensely lethal SG-36 Sentry Gun, Boris can hold down objectives with ease while your squad picks off any stragglers in the distance. Combine his Sentry Operator trait with his incredible gadget and you’ll be an unstoppable foe no matter what the situation.
- Hexmesh Triweave – 1,500 damage inflicted with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun
- Navalized – Reach Level 46
- Mamba – Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations – five kills and or assists as Boris
- Little Green Man – 6,000 damage inflicted with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun
- Tier 1 – 60,000 damage inflicted with Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun
- Serebro Centurion – Reach Level 77
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)
- Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start
- Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99
Navin Rao specialist challenges
Ji-Soo Paik isn’t the only Recon Specialist in Battlefield 2042, as Navin Rao offers players the chance to hack vehicles, players, and objects. With his Cyber Warfare Suite attached to his wrist, Rao is a sure-fire way to disable annoying pilots and Hovercrafts that dominate capture points. Use his Trojan Network Trait to reveal nearby enemies too, after killing a target within your area.
- Hexmesh Triweave – 100 spot assists and or enemies spotted as Rao
- Navalized – Reach Level 58
- Mamba – Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations – Five kills and or assists as Rao
- Balidan – 400 spot assists and or enemies spotted as Rao
- Tier 1 – 4,000 spot assists and or enemies spotted as Rao
- Dust Devil – Unlocked from the start (Gold and Ultimate Edition)
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)
- Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start
- Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99
Dozer Specialist challenges
Santiago ‘Dozer’ Espinoza is an imposing threat among the 10 Specialists. With a muscular stature and intimidating appearance, Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield allows players to tank damage as they make their way into hot zones. Bullets will be flying as Dozer pushes forward, which is made easier by his Blast Resistant trait, making any potential damage significantly reduced.
- Hexmesh Triweave – 20 kills and or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield
- Navalized – Reach Level 23
- Mamba – Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations – five kills and or assists as Dozer
- Tip of the Spear – 80 kills and or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield
- Blast Resistant – Reach Level 85
- Tier 1 – 800 kills and/or assists with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)
- Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start
- Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99
MacKay Specialist challenges
Webster MacKay quickly became a fan-favorite after the Battlefield 2042 beta, thanks to his brilliant Grapple Hook gadget. Providing a quick way to escape threats and traverse high obstacles, MacKay is also an incredibly quick Specialist when it comes to on-foot movement.
- Hexmesh Triweave – 30 kills from a height advantage as Mackay
- Navalized – Reach Level 55
- Mamba – Unlocked from the start
- Night Operations – five kills and or assists as Mackay
- JTF Vet – 120 kills from a height advantage as Mackay
- Tier 1 – 1,200 kills from a height advantage as Mackay
- BF2042 Dev – unknown
- Apologist – unknown
- Rib Opener (takedown) – Unlocked from the start
- Baku ACB-90 (takedown) – Unlocked from the start (Pre-order Bonus)
- Tactical Fodder (takedown) – Reach Level 63
- Survivalist’s Edge (takedown) – Reach Level 99
- Fatal Friend (takedown) – unknown
- Frostbitaren (takedown) – unknown
Those are all of the specialist skin challenges within Battlefield 2042. You’ll no doubt be busy for the months to come, but in the meantime, be sure to check back in with us as more content arrives into the game.
