Do you need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play Battlefield 2042?

When Battlefield 2042 launches on November 19, will you need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to enjoy the online-only title? Here’s everything you need to know.

With the Open Beta now in the rearview mirror, the release of Battlefield 2042 is fast approaching.

This time around, EA has opted for an entirely multiplayer-centric experience. As a result, there are no single-player or offline modes to be found.

So with each of the game’s three components being online-only, it begs the question, will console players need active subscriptions to access Battlefield 2042?

Do you need PlayStation Plus to play Battlefield 2042?

PlayStation Plus is required to play Battlefield 2042. Given the nature of the new release, with every aspect of the game set online, there’s nothing to access if you’re disconnected from the internet.

Advertisement

Therefore, PlayStation Plus is indeed necessary to play Battlefield 2042. Although some free-to-play titles can get away without needing PSPlus, it’s always essential for premium releases.

Read More: All Battlefield 2042 vehicles

As Battlefield 2042 is a full-priced game at launch, Sony’s subscription service is mandatory in order to play online.

Do you need Xbox Live Gold to play Battlefield 2042?

Xbox Live Gold is required to play Battlefield 2042 online across Xbox hardware. Whether you’re playing on Xbox One or a Series X | S, Microsoft’s premium subscription service is needed to access the new EA title.

Either Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will do the trick. If you don’t have either, you simply won’t be able to play Battlefield 2042 in any capacity.

Advertisement

With zero offline mode, you’ll be left with a full-priced title you can’t access.

So if you’re on the fence about purchasing Battlefield 2042, or simply where to purchase it, definitely keep these details in mind.

Read More: Every Specialist in Battlefield 2042

Things could always change before launch and there’s even a chance we see free weekends along the way. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here with all the latest Battlefield 2042 updates.