You don’t need to bring Baldur’s Gate 3’s Wyll as a companion to complete his story

Alongside the main Baldur’s Gate 3 story, players can take the game’s various companions on their own journeys of self-discovery, from saving (or ruining) Karlachs life to making a vital choice about Astarion’s lust for power.

However, not all companions have that much of a say in their quests. In fact, there’s one key companion that can have their entire arc completed without even needing to leave the safety of the camp.

Sure, Wyll has his hardships, and when he turns up in Act One, it’s hard to not feel for the sacrifice he’s made and the bonds he continues to be stuck in. It’s even harder to not eventually realize his inability to forge his own destiny or make his own choices.

It’s such a key aspect of his personality that you can actually complete his entire character arc without even bringing him as a companion.

For example, his first quest is to defeat Karlach. If you find her without Wyll in your party and recruit the Teifling, the confrontation will play out in your camp. Then, he turns into a devil, which has very few roleplay or mechanical repercussions.

After this, he’ll be looking to save his father, which (you guessed it) you can do without him leaving the comfort of his own tent.

Larian Studios

It’s so prominent that the hardest decision for Wyll (ending his pact or saving his father) isn’t even one made by the companion. It’s up to you to decide his fate for him.

While it’s certainly an interesting way to frame a key character in Baldur’s Gate 3, some players on the game’s Reddit claimed that it’s simply “wasted potential” for what could have been a great character to explore with, especially in Act Three as it’s his home city.

Others joked that “Wyll is straight up a side character in his own quest” proving just how far in the background the poor Warlock really is.

Interestingly, some considered that “it’s probably due to the fact that he is the only companion who is directly woven into the main plot, and the main plot must go on even if he’s dead” whereas the likes of Shadowheart, Karlach, Gale, Astarion, and even Lae’zel, all have ‘out of story’ problems that need solving.

Sure, Wyll isn’t exactly the most pivotal companion in Baldur’s Gate 3, but it’s likely that the primary reason is his relationship with the main plotline. Nevertheless, there’s no reason you can’t take him along on your journey, as Warlocks are still pretty powerful.