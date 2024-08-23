Wild Baldur’s Gate 3 mod has companions tell you how they really feel

Why appease your party members in Baldur’s Gate 3 when you can annoy them at every turn? Thanks to one mod, you can even make your companions share the ultimate expression of disdain towards your protagonist.

Baldur’s Gate 3 follows the old Mass Effect/TellTale format of your actions having a positive or negative impact on your companions. It’s important to keep track of these, especially if you want to romance one of your allies, as a high approval rating is needed to get in their pants (most of the time, anyway.)

Article continues after ad

Users on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit have been sharing some of the most outlandish mods available for the game, including ones that give Withers a massive pair of breasts and turn Astarion into Michael Jackson. One mod caught the attention of fans, as it greatly changed the disapproval dialogue.

The “That’s Cringe” mod for Baldur’s Gate 3 can be found on Nexus Mods. Created by hellions-heart, this mod changes the “(Character) disapproves” message with “(Character) thinks that’s cringe.” There’s also an alternate version where they say “(Character) thinks that’s based.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“That cringe one sounds wild,” one player wrote, while another said, “…Thinks that’s cringe” is disapproval, “… is s—–g, crying, throwing up” is approval; it’s peak.”

Users on the Ok Buddy Baldur Reddit also loved the mod. “That’s cringe is definitely going to the mod list,” one user promised, while another said, “I do actually have the cringe one installed. A little thing, but it’s f—–g hilarious, especially in serious situations.”

Article continues after ad

This mod evokes the classic “Thanks Obama” option in the FromSoftware games, which replaced the “You Died” message with the former presidential meme. It adds some levity to what is often a dark and grim experience.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has tons of fantastic mods, some adding classes, subclasses, races, and entirely new wardrobes for characters. These are all great for expanding your experience, but sometimes it’s the joke mods that last in your memory, especially if you’re being cringe in the Forgotten Realms.

Article continues after ad