Why 2025 is the perfect year to return to Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been out for just over a year now, and it’s safe to say the playerbase has slightly tapered off. Howeve, 2025 is set to revitalize the game, and you have to be a part of it.

Since its release, we’ve seen seven major updates to the game, introducing a variety of new features from Legendary Actions, Honour Mode (we still haven’t managed it), and even brand new cutscenes to help encourage players to unwillingly accept a new tadpole in their eyeballs.

Article continues after ad

However, all that is about to feel like simple QoL updates and bug fixes once the eighth and final patch comes in, making 2025 the year to replay Baldur’s Gate 3, as you don’t want to miss out on any of these epic new features.

A new adventure

If you’re anything like me, then you’ve spent hours in the character creation making sure your character is as beautiful (and powerful) as the unfairly attractive companions. As such, you’re likely to have completed a few different run-throughs to test out your characters and discover that no other companion will live up to the charming Astarion.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

These run-throughs are always worth trying with a new class – there are 12 to choose from after all. However, after clocking in hundreds, or even thousands of hours into the adventure, playing as your fifth Oathbreaker Paladin can get a little exhausting.

Luckily, this is where patch eight comes in, adding a whopping 12 new subclasses to the adventure, and each already looks game-changing and well worth a reinstall.

If you haven’t already figured it out, Larian Studios is adding one new subclass per class, so no matter what you ‘main’ you’ll be getting a new way to play.

Article continues after ad

Wizards of The Coast The Circle of Stars Druid could completely change how you play the class.

Now, subclasses won’t completely change the story, but they will change how you go about playing it. It’s hardly fair to assume a Rogue is going to approach fighting Balthazar in the same way as a Paladin or a Wizard, for example.

On top of this, these subclasses will be coming brand-new spells, unique actions, different fighting styles, and even changes to the dialogue depending on how you go about quests or your character’s morals. As such, for many, this will feel like a brand-new game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

New metas are waiting to be discovered, new techniques, and of course, brand new visuals for you to fall in love with.

No better time for character creation

Those new visuals perfectly complement the next reason you need to dive into Baldur’s Gate 3 in 2025, Photo Mode.

After all, if you’ve dedicated any time into Baldur’s Gate 3 then you’ve also more than likely spent far too long creating the perfect character for your lengthy adventure, so why wouldn’t you want to document that? There’s no reason why you wouldn’t want to dive into the game again to place your character in the coolest location you can find (the Underdark) to snap a badass picture of them fighting, casting a spell, or just kissing Astarion (I did say he was my favorite) or your chosen romantic interest.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios Finally we’ll be able to get photos like these of our own characters.

Given you’ll be able to make Swashbuckler Rogues (think Treasure Planet’s Jim Hawkins), Circle of Stars Druids, and literal Death Cleircs, why would you not want to grab some pictures of these badass designs and spells?

Article continues after ad

There’s truly never been a better time to grab a detailed picture of your favorite D&D character mid-action.

New friends, new opportunities

Speaking of D&D, the eighth Baldur’s Gate 3 patch is a perfect time to gather your party and start the playthrough you’ve always wanted to, thanks to the new addition of Crossplay.

Article continues after ad

Combined with Photo Mode and the new classes, the chances are all your TTRPG party’s characters are available to be made, and now it doesn’t matter what platform you choose to download the game on, as you can still join the rest of the team.

Whether you’re playing with someone who’s never jumped into Baldur’s Gate 3 or a veteran player, everyone is going to explore the story differently. So combining those experiences will undoubtedly create a playthrough unlike any other.

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, whether you’re looking to simply memorialize your previous adventures, or start a brand new one with the variety of different subclasses, 2025 has never looked brighter for the future of Baldur’s Gate 3.