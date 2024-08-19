“Underrated” Baldur’s Gate 3 companion is actually worth romancing

Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal why one particularly “underrated” companion is worth romancing in the game.

There are various companions that you can romance in Baldur’s Gate 3, but by now, it’s no secret that Shadowheart and Astarion remain the more popular options, even after a year. This is evident in the statistics Larian revealed during the game’s first anniversary.

For a portion of the community, warming up to the Gith warrior Lae’zel can be hard, especially in the beginning. Her brash attitude may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but surprisingly, she can be a completely different person by the end of the game, making her a companion that players deem well-written.

In a Reddit thread discussing how Lae’zel is a “misunderstood” character as she grows throughout the story, many players have shared their experience romancing the companion, some even labeling it as the “best.”

Larian Studios Lae’zel being wholesome by petting Scratch in Baldur’s Gate 3.

One user described Lae’zel as a “ride or die” companion, claiming that she “has some of the best character growth in the whole game” and has “one of the best loyalty quests.” They added, “Her romance is the best; you get to see her soften but remain still as fierce and strong.”

Meanwhile, one user wrote: “I romanced Lae’zel for my Durge run. Because I figured if I had to kill her, I wouldn’t feel as bad…. and instead, it f***ed up my entire ‘be evil’ thing because I actually kinda fell in love with her.”

Another user claimed they “lost it” when she woke them up to see the sunrise. “First time romancing her, and I’ll never see her negatively ever again. She’s my boo, and I can’t believe I did my whole first playthrough without her.”

“I love her. Her romance arc gave me whiplash, but it is so satisfying. If you haven’t tried it, please do!” a different user said.

“I romance her every time. She’s so underrated,” one chimed in.

If you’re looking into romancing Lae’zel and seeing what all the development is about, you’ll want to make sure you’re aware of this one thing so that things go smoothly.