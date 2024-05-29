This weird Baldur’s Gate 3 glitch creates a new background for Durge

Thankfully, Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t have too many major bugs or glitches, but the introduction of mods can wildly change the stability of the RPG – apparently. It can also create an entirely new background for your Dark Urge character.

Aside from their murderous tendencies, Dark Urge is a particularly adaptable character thanks to their amnesia at the beginning of the game. As such, players get to revel in discovering the origin of the twisted personality while also exploring everything Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer.

However, sometimes that discovery can get a little weird when a few glitches rewrite your character’s entire backstory – but at least you get some cool powers out of it.

This weird Baldur’s Gate 3 glitch was discovered by a player on the BG3 Reddit, who shared their vampiric transformation after long resting as Durge.

“I long rested and woke up as an ascended vampire Durge” shared one player, revealing that it was only in act one, meaning there was no chance Cazador or any other powerful vampire had helped Durge along the way.

Larian Studios

Shortly after, the player highlighted that they were using a few mods, which likely assisted in creating the odd glitch, but fans were quick to joke about the newly invented backstory.

“Ok this is hilarious. Imagine your Durge struck a deal similar to Cazador before her memory wipe and now just happens to have killed the 7,000 victims” joked one user, touching on the ascension rules you come across during Astarions questline.

A Dark Urge accidentally killing all 7,000 victims doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility in Baldur’s Gate 3, and there’s certainly no proof that they couldn’t have struck a deal with a powerful vampire before the beginning of the game.

Others loved the idea, with many telling the poster to “roll with it” for extra roleplay. Another shared that the glitch has “extremely funny in-story implications here where Durge forgot they were part of Cazadors plan and somehow accidentally triggered the Ascension on themselves.”

As previously mentioned, it’s likely the mods they were using added the ascended vampire abilities to their Durge character. Nevertheless, it’s opened up a brand new background for this player, and given them some fantastic new powers to boot.