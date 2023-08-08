This overlooked Baldur’s Gate 3 trick will help maximize your healing 

An overlooked trick in Baldur’s Gate 3 is helping players get the most out their healing.

Healing in Baldur’s Gate 3 is tricky. In most instances, healing you or a party member will take up an action, meaning you won’t be able to attack or cast anything to get out of a situation.

This can lead to situations where you’re incapable of getting your gains back and you slowly bleed out to your death. Like in Pokemon, using that healing move isn’t going to stop that Mega Rayquaza from hitting you again next turn.

That’s why it’s important that you get the most out of your healing. Especially when it comes to potions as you can easily run out unless you constantly restock. That becomes expensive, quickly.

However, many don’t realize you can heal multiple people with just one potion. Thankfully players of the game are coming to the aid, and giving others a much-needed PSA.

Throw those potions on the ground

As pointed out in a Reddit thread by user Hardslappy that has over 3.5k upvotes, as well as many players on X/Twitter, the best way to use potions is to throw them on the ground.

The general idea is to group up characters that need to be healed. Obviously, it can be good to have a nice spread between your characters generally but to get maximum value, you’ll want your companions as close together as possible. Then if you smash it to the floor, your potion will heal more than one character, potentially quadrupling your benefit.

Hit as many companions as you can with the splash.

This is also an excellent way to use a potion if you have a character who needs healing but all your potions are on someone else. Just throw that bottle to the floor next to the afflicted character.

Notice that we say next to here. Do not through the potion directly at your companion in need. It will do damage, and you might be the one who down’s your own teammate by donking them in the head with a glass vial. That’s very funny, but you may end up losing a fight over it.