This Baldur’s Gate 3 god choice can accidentally make you evil

Baldur’s Gate 3 has several options that let you play a wicked character, but one class can allow you to become truly evil, thanks to your choice of deity.

Baldur’s Gate 3 eschewed the famous Dungeons & Dragons alignment system. Instead of determining how a character acts based on a decision made at creation, you’re free to behave as you please, so long as you’re willing to face the consequences of your actions.

When it comes to evil characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, the best option is the Dark Urge Origin. This gives you many choices for acting like a murderous swine, with the ability to off your party members at your leisure.

However, the Dark Urge isn’t truly evil, as the player can resist it. Instead, it’s the Cleric class with the true dark side, as pointed out in a thread on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit. It turns out that picking certain deities will tag you as an Evil Cleric, even though the game lacks an alignment system.

One user explained, “Because, in BG3, Cleric dialogues are grouped by your god’s alignment. You picked Talos.” Another user elaborated, “Talos, God of storms and destruction. He is a Chaotic Evil deity. He would be the one to summon tornadoes and hurricanes to wipe out villages. So yes, your cleric is a worshipper of an evil deity.”

If you’re not up on your D&D lore when playing Baldur’s Gate 3, this means you could accidentally select an evil Cleric. Talos isn’t the only evil option, though most of the others are tied to specific playable races.

“The type of god you choose have different variance of morality,” one user wrote, “Clerics of Tiamat, Talos, Lolth, Shar, Vlaakith and Laduger are all considered evil gods in some shape or another. Talos is worshipped as the god of Destruction. He represents the forces of ruin and often served by those who seek to destroy. And thus, you are considered an evil cleric for worshipping a deity of ruin.”

Luckily, the player still has options for acting like a hero, even with their choice of deity. It takes a lot to lock a character into a specific route in Baldur’s Gate 3, so you can always be the one nice Cleric of Talos, God of Destruction. Just go around destroying evildoers and he won’t complain.