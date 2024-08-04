These Baldur’s Gate 3 enemies are being avoided by players at any cost

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have shared which enemies in the game that they would never want to fight again under any circumstances.

The tadpole in your character’s head isn’t the only thing you’ll need to deal with during your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3, as danger lurks in almost every corner regardless of where you are. After all, just about anything and anyone in this game can be your enemy if you’re brave enough.

Article continues after ad

Sure, you get to equip more powerful gear, learn new spells, and increase your stats as you level up, but there are some enemies in the game that are just downright frustrating to beat.

Now, players have gathered in a Reddit thread to discuss the enemies they’re avoiding like the plague in the game regardless of their run. And for some players, it’s simply the frog you find in the swamp area near Auntie Ethel’s house.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios This seemingly cute frog can literally end your entire party in Baldur’s Gate 3.

“I fought it in my first run, and ever since, I have literally never fought it again. I’m consistently making sure I never cross its path until Auntie Ethel is dead,” one user explained.

A different user wrote, “The stupid ghosts in that one house. It’s the most annoying fight in the game.” As the most upvoted comment, many agreed with this take and admitted that they would rather let a certain NPC die than deal with this fight.

Article continues after ad

To other players, it’s the Grymforge boss in Act 1: “Spent the whole fight, trying to JUST bait him onto the anvil to deal the massive damage. It took so many turns, I thought I’d just end up beating him by sheer force of will.”

“Act 1 gnolls at level 3-4 without turning their leader against them. Arguably the most difficult fight in Act 1, at least considering the level you’re at,” one chimed in.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Luckily, there are various ways to deal with fights in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re feeling stuck, learning certain tricks to win the fight is always an option.