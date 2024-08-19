Terrifying Baldur’s Gate 3 “Tavpole” glitch is straight up nightmare fuel

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has encountered a “creepy” face glitch in the game which had their Tav gazing upon something truly terrifying.

While players may have praised Baldur’s Gate 3 for its terrific romance and story, its not without its fair share of bugs. Since the game’s launch, the community has shared various glitches found in the game, many of which are hilarious.

That said, there are also ones that are terrifying, like the massive tadpole glitch and companions being mashed into one person. As it turns out, the list doesn’t stop there, as one user had managed to have their game glitched to the point they could see a face – but not in a way you’d think.

In a Reddit thread, the user described the glitch as “POV: You’re a tadpole.” The user shared an image of their Tav staring at a pair of eyes that seemed to have loaded behind a character’s model, creating an extremely unsettling appearance — as if they’re looking at the tadpole within an NPCs head.

Players jumping into the comments were stunned, while some poked fun at it. Following the image, one user also couldn’t help but be reminded of the Assassin’s Creed Unity face bugs that plagued that game’s launch.

“Seems the tadpole is familiar with release AC Unity, or Cyberpunk even. Crossover arc?” they joked. Another user asked: “Are your eyes double-sided, or are you looking at your own brain?”

A different user described this glitch as “Tavpole.” On the other hand, one player mentioned: “Somehow less terrifying than the time Halsin as an Owlbear spoke with his eyelids.” To make things worse, they also said that Halsin was speaking to a child in that situation.

“It always creeps me out when you’re running along and one of the companions catches up with you like that!” one chimed in.

Although there’s no exact release date at the moment, Larian has confirmed that Patch 7, arriving in September, will include a plethora of bug fixes alongside new evil endings, so it’s likely something like this will get patched out.