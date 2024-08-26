Surprise Baldur’s Gate 3 trick can lead to unexpected NPC behavior

Doing one particular action in Baldur’s Gate 3 will often lead to some interesting and surprising reactions from NPCs around you.

Even in a single-player experience, the world in Baldur’s Gate 3 can feel so alive as companions and NPCs react to the things you do. Maybe you walked through a Sussur Flower that blocks all magic or got caught poisoning the goblin camp.

Either way, characters often have something to say in many situations. However, one that can easily be missed is their interaction or behavior around certain animals since not all classes initially have the spell to summon or turn into them.

One player in a Reddit thread just found out that the Tiefling children near the grove in Act 1 will follow a summoned animal around. In their case, they summoned a bird, which led to one of them commenting on how beautiful its feathers looked.

The same thing also applies in other areas of the game. As one user pointed out in the comments, if you recruit Misnc and have Boo summoned inside Jaheira’s house, the kids will follow Minsc and say that Boo is “fluffy.”

The Miniature Giant Space Hamster isn’t the only thing they call fluffy, though. Remember Us, the Intellect Devourer you meet in the Nautiloid?

Well, if you free Us in Act 2 and then summon it into the world, children will often be amused at it as they see the creature as a “kitty” instead of a brain with legs. There’s also a funny interaction in Act 3, where one child will ask if they can have it as it has no collar.

Not all reactions to summoning familiars are positive, though. “I had a little frog out, and they kept following me around and calling it ugly,” commented one user.

Meanwhile, one user wrote: “They run away screaming from the spider familiar. Or they used to. It’s been a while since my ranger run.”

With how this works, one user warned others about summoning familiars in Act 2, as NPCs will follow you to the Shadow Curse. Though, one argued that it can have “top tier Dark Urge” potential.

If you’re ever struggling to get into a particular area, summoning an animal to distract NPCs is always worth a try.