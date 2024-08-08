Steamy Baldur’s Gate 3 stats reveal popularity of surprising romance option

A year after Baldur’s Gate 3’s release, Larian has shared the latest stats in the game, including the most picked romance options, classes, endings, and more.

Larian is no stranger when it comes to sharing Baldur’s Gate 3 stats with the community. Since the game’s launch last year, the studio has been keeping tabs on what kind of choices players have made throughout the game, including the number of times they’ve turned to a wheel of cheese.

Now, to commemorate the game’s one-year anniversary, players can finally examine the most recent stats, which highlight some of the most picked classes, races, endings, and even romance options.

According to their post on X, 1.1 million players slept with the Emperor, while only 658,000 slept with Halsin. Considering that the Emperor is a Mind Flayer that the majority of players have deemed selfish and manipulative, this is a pretty surprising reveal.

That’s not the only thing Larian exposed. Apparently, there are more players who are aware of the Emperor’s intentions yet still choose to romance the Emperor in his true form than Halsin.

“37% discovered the sensual pleasure of mind flayer tentacles,” as Larian wrote. Meanwhile, Halsin’s bear form sits on 30%. The community, however, still has some explaining to do outside of that.

Amusingly, despite the case with the Emperor’s romance stats, Larian also revealed that even more players end up betraying him in the end.

In one of the popular endings mentioned, 1.8 million players decided not to side with the Emperor, essentially betraying him after protecting players from the beginning.

This checks out, as the stats also revealed that 329,000 players chose to convince Orpheus to live as a Mind Flayer in the end, which means that the Emperor left you to join the brain in the first place after the betrayal.

Outside of these, there are also some interesting stats that many players may not be aware of, one of which involves a certain ending that is so rare that only 34 players got it.