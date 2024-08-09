Stealing from the High Hall in Baldur’s Gate 3 has terrible consequences

After making it through 100 hours of gameplay and the start of the final quest, you wouldn’t imagine your closest friends and allies would turn on you in an instant. This Baldur’s Gate 3 post said otherwise.

One player on X posted about the awful consequences of stealing from the High Hall, a gathering area for you and your allies to speak right before heading off onto the final battle of the main story.

Instead of making their way through the quest like normal, this fan decided to steal an item from the High Hall. Little did they know that this would cause every single ally in the room, excluding party members, to turn into their enemies.

Instead of ignoring the theft, characters like Jaheira, Rolan, Isobel, and even Halsin triggered combat against the main party for stealing an item under their watch.

Just from the Initiative bar on top of the screen, readers could see the player was badly outnumbered. It would take a lot of luck for their Tav, Astarion, Lae’zel, and Shadowheart to make it out alive.

The replies to this post were just as shocked at this sudden betrayal as the original poster was. Apparently, stealing something and having everyone turn on you is a common occurrence.

One response said they went to loot Marcus’ body after saving Isobel and everyone in the Last Light Inn got angry, initiating combat against them.

Another fan explained how Volo caught them stealing something “and even Scratch was there to beat me up.”

Apart from all the anger emanating from the screenshot, Withers was instead “standing there radiating disappointment,” as another response mentioned. He wanted nothing to do with it, as he wasn’t even in the combat order.

Although this likely shouldn’t have happened right before the once-allies were about to face the final boss, it’s hilarious to think that one small act could lead to such a devastating outcome.