Savage Baldur’s Gate 3 hag has tailored insults for every companion

Everyone’s least favourite hag Auntie Ethel has some Cutting Words in Baldur’s Gate 3. Somebody compiled all her Vicious Mockery and the companion-specific insults are brutal.

Vicious Mockery is a favorite spell amongst Baldur’s Gate 3 fans, hell, D&D fans in general. Ordinarily the purview of Bards, there are other classes who can gain access to the hilarious spell as well.

The fun of Vicious Mockery comes from hurling verbal jabs at your opponent and dealing psychic damage from your sick burns. The dedicated team at Larian Studios wrote and recorded more than 2 hours of lines just for this spell.

YouTuber Chubblot went through the trouble of compiling every single one for fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 to giggle at. The wildest discovery from this is that Auntie Ethel, a despicable hag, has a tonne of very specific violations for every conceivable circumstance.

Much like your own auntie at Thanksgiving, Auntie Ethel seems to be an intolerable racist. She has multiple lines of questionable Vicious Mockery for any race the player character might choose but it doesn’t end there.

Ethel has a few insults for every Baldur’s Gate 3 companion and all of them play on their deepest insecurities. It can be small things like calling Wyll “Daddy’s mistake”, but it can be far worse.

Shadowheart is a Cleric of Shar who has had her loved ones killed, kidnapped, or wiped from her mind. “Why would Shar love you when no one else does?” Ethel says to her.

Lae’zel is a prideful Githyanki whose most valued quality is her connection with her culture and kin. “Your people will never take you back, Illithid scum,” is Ethel’s way of getting at her.

Larian Studios Killing Ethel is always worth it because she’s awful, and she drops an enchanted Bow.

She’s an incorrigible sort but if you want to face down Auntie Ethel’s Vicious Mockery yourself, you can do so during the Save Vanra quest. Just toss some Hag’s Bane on her to trigger the fight.

If nothing else, it’s great fun to smack her about for being so nasty. To make sure you’re ready to face her, check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 guides below.

