Rare Balthazar dialogue has Baldur’s Gate 3 players amused

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have found a rare and hilarious interaction with Balthazar that concerns the necromancer’s mother.

Larian’s massive RPG is full of secrets for players to find if they’re willing to interact with everything and make some bizarre choices. One great example concerns Balthazar, who appears during Act 2.

Balthazar’s relationships with his family members are unconventional, to say the least, but this moment shared on the BaldursGate3 subreddit indicates the necromancer is really a mama’s boy at heart.

If you ask Balthazar about his mother, he’ll tell you “We’re still close. She’s in a jar on the shelf over there.”

As the poster explains, it’s actually possible to steal the jar, which leads to a pretty hilarious interaction with Balthazar if you confess.

If you tell Balthazar you have the jar containing his mother, he’ll demand you return it. Refusing to return her causes him to get angry and say “I gave you a chance, mother-thief!”

The poster praised the moment, saying “Everything about this scene is golden, from the ability to steal Balthazar’s mother, to Durge’s sarcastic smirk and to everybody’s reaction to your being a mother thief.”

At this point, Balthazar declares your potential deal over and attacks, though some players have shared that the interaction doesn’t always go as intended.

“He called me a mother stealer then ran out of the room to go fight the [Dark Justiciars] it was wonderful,” said one commenter.

Interestingly, it seems most companions approve of you messing with Balthazar, even those who typically prefer “good” choices like Wyll and Karlach. Halsin seems to be the only one to disapprove, which players have interpreted in different ways.

One joked, “Halsin just wants you to stop being a g******* menace to everyone,” while another pointed out that Halsin mentions his late mother at least once, suggesting he has more personal reasons for disapproving of the player’s choices.

Regardless, given how difficult it is to steal Balthazar’s mother without being spotted, the fact that Baldur’s Gate 3’s devs included a rare scene like this just in case is pretty impressive.