Original Baldur’s Gate game 75% off in GOG’s Classic Sale

Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition is on sale with a massive 75% reduction, and it comes with a treasure trove of improvements to the original experience.

Beamdog’s Enhanced Edition of Baldur’s Gate has been reduced by 75% on GOG in the Classics Sale. The revamping of the original game comes with a bevy of quality-of-life features, including updated user interface.

While purists might seek out a different experience, if you’ve never played the original games and want to jump in fresh, this is the best place to do it. You get new companions not included in the original Bioware release, along with some new content. If you’re more inclined to mod the original Baldur’s Gate and skip out on the Enhanced Edition, GOG does include the original game with the purchase too.

Baldur’s Gate fans shouldn’t miss out on 75% off the original

Baldur’s Gate 3 has reignited people’s love for games built on the Dungeons & Dragons rules, with its expert storytelling and crafty gameplay pushing into multiple awards in 2023.

Now you can see how it all started, plus, brush up on your Baldur’s Gate lore. There are plenty of references, whether direct or indirect in BG3 that should become a lot clearer after beating the original.

Baldur’s Gate was originally developed by Bioware, but the Enhanced Editions are done by Beamdog. The developer is made up of ex-Bioware talent, founded by the co-founder of Bioware, Trent Oster, as well.

Bioware’s other D&D title Neverwinter Nights is also on sale

While the second game isn’t on sale, it’s often reduced in GOG’s big sales, and as soon as it is, we’ll be sure to update you. However, for those itching for more D&D in video games, Beamdog’s Enhanced Edition of Neverwinter Nights is also on sale. This also builds on the D&D rules of the time and comes with the original “Diamond” version.

Neverwinter Nights’ community has provided hundreds of downloadable “modules” for you to play through since the game originally launched in 2002. It’ll also work great on the Steam Deck, with a bit of remapping of the controls.

