One Baldur’s Gate 3 spell is a lifesaver in “tough” Iron Throne quest

Saving the Iron Throne prisoners in Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the toughest quests in the game, but this low-level spell can help you do the job easily.

Just when you think the Faith Leap trial is hard enough in Baldur’s Gate 3, you get greeted with the Iron Throne quest in Act 3.

In this quest, not only are you racing against time due to your limited turns to save the Duke Ravenguard, the Gondians, and even possibly Omeluum – but you’ll also need to deal with the aquatic creatures roaming around the place, preventing everyone from leaving alive.

Granted, you can just choose to save Duke Ravenguard over Wyll and other NPCs, but there’s no denying that there’s some satisfaction when you can save everyone.

While some label this as a hard and tough mission to do, players have gathered in a Reddit thread to reveal tricks to complete this quest flawlessly.

Larian Studios The underwater Iron Throne Prison in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Many of these tricks involve using mobility spells, like Dimension Door and Misty Step, but there’s one low-level spell that can be a lifesaver when it comes to saving your turns: Magic Missile.

One user reminded other players that each missile from the Magic Missile spell can be used to target a different lever when opening the jail cells.

“If you’re a Sorcerer, you can quickened spell one cast of MM for the levers, then another spell for the Sahuagin guarding the room. Could save you a turn.”

They added: “Also, having the Magic Missle necklace on Shadowheart (or another Cleric), casting it in Ravengard’s room for him and the other cell, then using your bonus action to cast Sanctuary on him prevents the spiders from attacking him.”

Alternatively, if your party doesn’t have access to this spell, you can also shoot the levers using arrows with a ranged attack.

To make things easier, some players in the comments also suggested bringing summons to the Iron Throne, as they can help interact with the levers by attacking them.