One Baldur’s Gate 3 race is the “cheat code” for Act 1

Baldur’s Gate 3 players shared their experience with one particular race that makes the whole of Act 1 feel like a walk in the park.

The beauty of Baldur’s Gate 3 is that the whole playthrough can be a different experience, depending on the race you picked. Not just when it comes to combat, but also dialogue options and the way companions as well as NPCs react to you.

Out of all the races in the game, however, there’s one race that has a lot of reactivity in the game other than the Githyanki. To top it off, this race also makes Act 1 a breeze since you can get away with so many things other races would normally struggle with.

And that race is none other than the Underdark elf, Drow, as players have discussed in a Reddit thread. As a Drow, you essentially get to choose between a Lolth-Sworn and Seldarine, the latter often being referred to as the “good” version.

Larian Studios Drows are driven to the Underdark.

Regardless of which one you choose, a lot of characters you meet on the surface will still be scared, alert, or even impressed with you.

Not to mention, as a Drow, evil NPCs, including the goblins, would be naturally afraid of you, which makes going inside their camp a walk in the park. One user in the comments even went as far as labeling this race as “the cheat code for Act 1.”

“Everyone is scared of you and they let you in without any fights or persuasion checks. They automatically assume that you’re a True Soul,” explained a different user. One example of this is the interaction when you get caught poisoning the jug in the goblin camp.

“When you’re accused after poisoning the goblins, you can respond with ‘be happy I didn’t just gut you instead’, and they’re just like ‘Oh, alright,'” commented one user.

Meanwhile, another user who knew nothing about the game was left surprised after creating a “Muscle Drow Bard Lady.” They added, “I just laughed at how easy rolls and intimidations were.”

Thanks to your passive immunity, you can also catch Priestess Gut off guard when she fails to put you to sleep from her drink in the goblin camp.

Additionally, if you happen to meet Kagha in the Druid’s Grove as Drow, you’ll get a surprisingly positive reaction from her. She’ll mention that your presence in the grove is “a sign” or a “gift.”

Each race in Baldur’s Gate 3 has its own special dialogues, and Drow certainly has some interesting ones, especially if you’re playing an evil run.