One Baldur’s Gate 3 feature is so fast that players miss it entirely

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are rolling a natural one on their perception checks during their adventure, with tons missing one key feature entirely.

Nothing is more ironic than players not spotting their characters’ perception checks in Baldur’s Gate 3, but given how fast they pop up and disappear, it can be easy for many players to miss them.

Unfortunately for many, perception checks are vital during exploration. They can help you discover traps, find levers, secret rooms, or even new quests to complete – but that’s all pointless if you don’t spot the perception check when it comes up.

Essentially, when playing Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll hear the sound of a dice rolling, then the noise of a success or failure. This is likely to be the perception check. If it’s a success then the discovered element will shine in a blue light, but only for a short while, meaning many miss its reveal entirely.

Larian Studios

As such, BG3 players have had enough, with many taking to the game’s Reddit to share their frustrations. One user posted: “I wish the Percep check “illumination” didn’t fade so fast.” Going on to explain how “the blue light around the subject of the perception check goes away in seconds, so if I don’t see it right away I swing my camera around the room like a madman trying to find it.”

They usually have no luck, and shortly after, asked the rest of the community whether this was a widespread frustration.

“Yes” commented one player, jokingly writing: “I call it “when your character passed the perception check and you didn’t”

While many agreed, some shared how the element could be fixed in the future, wishing that “the perception check pinged on the map too.” The maps in BG3 are so extensive that it can be impossible to keep track of perceived leavers or items, so being able to see it on the map would be ideal.

On top of this, another player revealed the best way to avoid any missed checks: “The alt key is your friend if you don’t already use it.”

Essentially, the alt button (on PC) will light up anything on the map with a name, so you can easily spot levers, buttons, or hidden items. While that isn’t a fix, it’ll certainly help if you manage to roll a natural one on your own perception check.