Nine-Fingers Keene name revelation stuns Baldur’s Gate 3 players

Baldur’s Gate 3 players were surprised to find that Nine-Fingers Keene’s story went beyond a few knives in her inventory.

Nine-Fingers Keene is a human Guildmaster of the Guild that can be found in the Guildhall in the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate.

But unlike most NPCs’ Nine-Fingers Keene’s backstory extends beyond the world of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Within the universe of Magic the Gathering, Nine-Fingers Keene is known by her name due to her lack of a pinkie finger.

She is a rare Commander card with the following description: “When Nine-Fingers Keene deals combat damage, reveal the top nine cards of your library. You may put a Gate card from them onto the battlefield. If you control nine or more Gates, put the remaining cards into your hand; otherwise, place them at the bottom of your library in a random order.”

Nine-Fingers Keene was kidnapped as a child by a one-eyed elf who cut off her pinkie and sent it as a message to her parents as a ransom. While she escaped her capture, her story didn’t end there.

She later came back and tortured the elf by cutting out his last remaining eye and removing eight of his fingers, leaving only his pinkies behind.

In Baldur’s Gate 3 players can peer into Nine-Finger Keene’s inventory to see what goods she’s hiding. Outside of two slots for keys, her entire inventory is filled with knives.

This led players to begin speculating about what this could mean for her backstory and if it had anything to do with her only having nine fingers.

“I’d like to believe she lost a finger just from reaching into her pockets too hastily,” one said.

“Girl can’t reach for anything in ANY of her pockets without risking a cut on an artery. Get a grip, lady,” said another.

One user on the Reddit thread claimed that Nine-Fingers Keene has a secret inventory that can be accessed. Instead of knives, the inventory is filled with fingers. These fingers are allegedly from all the rogues who came to pickpocket her and were met with a sharp surprise.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Nine-Fingers Keene excels in combat, wielding an impressive collection of knives as her primary weapons. She can use up to three knives in a single turn, each dealing 50 damage, making her a formidable opponent.