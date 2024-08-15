New Baldur’s Gate 3 ending coming in Patch 7 is most diabolical yet

Larian Studios has just teased a new evil ending that’ll be coming in Patch 7, and many players are already dubbing it as “The Matrix ending.”

In March 2024, Larian Studios confirmed that additional “really evil endings” for Baldur’s Gate 3 were in the works. And now, as we approach the release window of Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 7, players can finally catch a glimpse of what they can expect in the upcoming update, thanks to a newly uploaded 32-second teaser of an evil ending.

Article continues after ad

The clip begins with what appears to be tadpole’d citizens being grouped together, writhing in agony. The camera then zooms in closer to one of them, showing that they eventually ended up shifting into a completely different world, where everything seemed… surprisingly peaceful.

There is no chaos, no pain – just pure contentment as people carry on with their seemingly ‘happy’ lives. Of course, knowing how the infected mind works, none of that is real – just a mere illusion. At the end of the clip, a whistle of the game’s Down by the River song echoes, adding to a more eerie effect.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Looking at an earlier teaser of one of the new evil endings, however, we can see the default Dark Urge standing before the kneeling crowd and snapping their fingers before the opening sequence of this clip.

Following the reveal, players in a Reddit thread are already hyped, and many of them referred to this as the “Matrix ending.” Some even pointed out how it’s similar to a particular part of Naruto Shippuden.

One user wrote: “It reminds me of the Matrix. Looks like everyone’s being mind-controlled into thinking they’re in a ‘perfect’ world. I’m guessing this is one of the less evil endings. I.e. you want control and power, not fear or death etc.”

Article continues after ad

“Big fan of this concept whenever it pops up in fiction and the usage of the musical refrain in the whistle was A+,” commented one user.

“Infinite Tsukuyomi goes crazy,” one chimed in, referring to a genjutsu in Naruto Shippuden that allows the user to trap living things within the world in an alternate dimension or an illusion.