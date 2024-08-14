MTG’s Baldur’s Gate 3 crossover already has a hot vampire infinite combo

One of Baldur’s Gate 3’s most popular characters is starring in several Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair cards, including two that can pull off an infamous infinite combo, assuming you have the resources to get them on the field.

D&D characters have appeared in several MTG crossovers, including those from Baldur’s Gate 3, even before the game officially launched. This means you can have Tav’s companions as enemies in your deck, including as a Commander.

The next Baldur’s Gate 3 crossover with MTG involves five Secret Lairs, two of which include Astarion and Karlach. A post on the MagicTCG Reddit has discussed some of Astarion’s cards, which include two alt-art versions of Enchantments that can pull off an infinite combo.

Astation’s Secret Lair has new versions of Exquisite Blood (with art showing him feeding on Shadowheart), and Sanguine Bond (where he feeds on Wyll.) These powerful Enchantments cost 5 mana a piece, and if you get both of them on the field, they can instantly win the game.

This is because Exquisite Blood gives you life whenever an opponent loses life, and Sanguine Blood damages the opponent whenever you gain life. If they’re on the field and you do a single point of damage, you’ve won, as both effects will bounce off each other, winning you the match.

Some cards can screw with the combo; as one user pointed out, “Not only is it an infinite, but if someone has a card that prevents them from losing from loss of life (ie, Platinum Angel or Angel’s Grace) results in a draw because the triggers will trigger off each other endlessly.”

Astarion, the Decedent, also has powers that emulate both effects. However, the problem is that they only activate once at the end step, so he can’t pull off half the combo on his own.

Naturally, fans are also pleased with Astarion’s Fabio-style pose in his cards, which, combined with how difficult it can be to pull Secret Lair cards, means he will likely be very difficult to acquire – even without his combo thirst-quenching Enchantments.

