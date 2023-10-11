Mizora bug leaves Baldur’s Gate 3 players unable to progress Wyll’s questline

The arrival of Patch #3 for Baldur’s Gate brought significant changes, including Mac compatibility and the Magic Mirror. Unfortunately, players have also discovered it has introduced a Mizora bug that makes completing the Wyll questline impossible.

Specifically, the issue comes when talking to Mizora at Wyrm’s Rock. She continues to instruct players to talk to Gortash at his coronation ceremony, even when they have already done so.

A user on the Steam forums was the first to flag the bug, saying: “Since the last patch, when I talk to Mizora at Wyrm’s Rock (with Wyll in my team), she says that I need to talk to Gortash first. After talking to Gortash (accepting/refusing his deal) when I went back to Mizora, she still said to me that I needed to talk to Gorstash. I tried to sleep, walk away so that she teleport next to the city entrance, different dialogue with Gortash but she kept telling me the same thing.”

Rolling back Patch #3 reportedly fixes the issue

It looks as though a temporary fix for the problem has been found. Simply moving the patch and hotfix file out of the game directory before completing the section should work. The patch can then be brought back after completing the dialogue options to re-enable features like The Magic Mirror.

The enormous scale of the update has also led to further bugs in many areas of the game. Gale is far more difficult to romance and will be frosty, even to players with a high approval rating. Additional issues with spells and doors not functioning properly are also widespread.

Larian Studios has an excellent track record of addressing issues quickly thus far. Though there is no date for Patch #4 at this juncture, previous evidence suggests it should arrive soon, likely addressing these issues in the process.